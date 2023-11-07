When did Alex Pereira convert to Islam? Watch rare video of the UFC star taking an oath in the faith

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is preparing to face former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 295, vying for the vacant light heavyweight title. The second-to-last UFC pay-per-view event of 2023 is scheduled for November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While many are aware of Pereira's extraordinary path to UFC champion status, what remains lesser-known is the story marked by personal hardships and a tainted relationship with substance abuse. Hailing from a Brazilian favela, Pereira's journey involved leaving middle school at the age of 12 to labor in a tire shop. Unfortunately, the influence of his colleagues pulled him into a perilous struggle with alcoholism.

To conquer his self-destructive path, Alex Pereira made a pivotal decision to embrace Islam, which strictly forbids alcohol consumption. During an interview on the Werdum Nao Para podcast last year, 'Poatan' candidly revealed that he became the Brazilian kickboxing champion even while grappling with alcohol-related issues.

However, there came a turning point where he could no longer sustain this lifestyle. Pereira underwent a profound transformation and converted to Islam in 2015 after a deep exploration of its teachings.

A video surfaced online of him reciting the Shahada (ritual to accept Islam) with the guidance of Sheikh Taqi Al-Din, the director of the Federation of Muslim Associations in Brazil.

Which Brazilian indigenous tribe is Alex Pereira associated with?

Alex Pereira takes immense pride in his roots. 'Poatan' is a devoted member of the Pataxó indigenous clan, hailing from the state of Bahia in Brazil. The Pataxó, an indigenous tribe with a population exceeding 12,000 individuals, have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of obstacles like forced displacement and cultural assimilation.

They have not only preserved their distinct identity but have also revitalized their native language, known as Patxoh, alongside speaking Portuguese.

Pereira has consistently expressed his deep pride in his Pataxó heritage and has carried this indigenous legacy with honor throughout his fighting career. In preparation for his championship victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 in November 2022, Pereira made a striking entrance to the official weigh-ins, adorned in traditional indigenous attire.

