When Amanda Nunes called for Conor McGregor to be banned from the UFC

In an interview in 2018 with Sports Illustrated, Amanda Nunes said that if it was up to her, Conor McGregor would be banned from the UFC. In making this massive statement, Nunes was referring to the incident where McGregor attacked a bus before UFC 229, leaving many fighters injured. In the same interview she said:

"Honestly, if he was in any other promo, he would have been out for sure, you know. In the NFL or whatever, he would be out. But in UFC I don't know why they still keep him but after that incident, he should not fight in UFC anymore. I don't think so."

What's next for Amanda Nunes?

Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes is set to face Megan Anderson on March 6th at UFC 259. The Lioness is the only current two-division champion in UFC, has won 11 straight fights and has made six consecutive title defenses between the women's featherweight and bantamweight divisions. Nunes is in the process of clearing out both the women’s bantamweight division and the women’s featherweight division with recent wins against Felicia Spencer, Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm, and Cris Cyborg. Nunes has 13 career wins by KO/TKO, three by submission, and four via decision.

Anderson secured a shot at the UFC women's featherweight title after she knocked out Norma Dumont Viana in the first round at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 29. Following this dominant victory, Anderson called out Nunes, saying:

"I’m the only featherweight who’s on a win streak, so let’s f**king go."

The UFC have also finalized Peter Yan vs Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship. The headline fight is between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight championship. All of these exciting bouts will take place at UFC 259 on March 6th. This will be hosted at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

UFC president Dana White says Conor McGregor has two options going forward following his knockout defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. He feels that it could either make him hungrier to get back to the top, or it could make him consider retirement from the sport.

Dana White on McGregor: I think it'll make him hungrier. There's two ways this goes — hungrier or I'm done. #UFC257 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 24, 2021

A rematch with Poirier would be an obvious option for McGregor, setting up what would be a highly-anticipated trilogy fight. He is also interested in another trilogy fight against Nate Diaz.