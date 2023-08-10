When is Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing match? UK, US, and Canada timings explained

Anthony Joshua's fight time will differ depending on where you're watching around the globe.

'AJ' has had a hectic year that has only continued to get more wild. Joshua was initially slated to face Dillian Whyte in a rematch of their 2015 slugfest. That December, 'The Body Snatcher' suffered a knockout loss that night, but was ready to get it back this weekend.

However, that fight is now off. After Whyte failed multiple drug tests, he was replaced by Robert Helenius. 'The Nordic Nightmare' scored a knockout win over Mika Mielonen earlier this month, his first appearance since a stoppage loss to Deontay Wilder last Fall.

For fans in London, tickets are still available for the event going down at The O2 Arena. Furthermore, the fight itself will air on DAZN, but not pay-per-view. For fans looking forward to the fight in America, they can expect to get settled in early.

The event itself will begin at 2 PM ET, which would be 11:00 AM in PST. For fans in the U.K., they can expect the card to begin airing around 7 PM BST. As of now, the ringwalks, and the fight itself don't have a set time.

However, main event ringwalks are expected for 5 PM ET, or 2 PM PST, or 10 PM BST. Again, these times could be slightly off, as the undercard fights could run long delaying the main event.

Anthony Joshua fight time: Is 'AJ' expected to defeat Robert Helenius?

Anthony Joshua is widely expected to defeat Robert Helenius in their heavyweight main event.

The opening betting odds for the makeshift main event were recently released. According to the latest odds from BET MGM show the former two-time champion is widely expected to be victorious in his return.

Currently, Anthony Joshua is a -1600 betting favorite to defeat 'The Nordic Nightmare'. Meanwhile, for fans hoping for an upset, Robert Helenius is a +800 underdog for the fight, as he steps in on just a week's notice.

Nonetheless, Anthony Joshua is still expecting a war on Saturday. At the press conference earlier this week, he stated:

“It’d be silly to underestimate Helenius, silly to underestimate anyone. So, I’ve gotta take him deadly serious. And credit to him as well. He’s coming to roll the dice. He wants to win. As you mentioned, other heavyweights, [with] certain people obviously finance is the big issue, risk versus reward. But in reality, that’s not all there is to this for him. He wants to win, so he’s here. So, good luck to him."