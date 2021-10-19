Watch: When Buffalo Bills' WR Gabriel Davis impersonated Conor McGregor's 'Billi Strut'

The 'Billionaire strut' has been a part of the sports and entertainment sphere for quite some time. However, it was Conor McGregor who broke it out on a global scale. So much so that it has been performed by a myriad of athletes all over the world, including Gabriel Davis.

The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver channeled his inner Conor McGregor and hit a 'billi strut' after completing a blazing pass from his quarterback on call, Josh Allen. Following the touchdown, Gabriel Davis hit the infamous strut.

The Bills recorded a decisive win against the Green Bay Packers in what was a pre-season game on August 28. Jordan Love and his band of speedsters couldn't put together a decent performance and succumbed to a 19-0 loss at the hands of the Buffalo-based outfit.

The Buffalo Bills managed to consolidate a perfect record over the course of the pre-season. They went on a blistering run and picked up a series of wins on the trot against the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and the Packers.

Conor McGregor gives Gabriel Davis a shout-out

The former UFC lightweight kingpin acknowledged Gabriel Davis' performance on the field. Conor McGregor took to Twitter to call for Davis to be served a helping of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

"The billi kid , give that man a 12! @ProperWhiskey"

Also Read

Conor McGregor, who is currently recovering from injury, has been on the move recently. Traveling across Italy for his son's baptism, the Dubliner has found time to be with his family and celebrate an important moment in his son's life.

During his trip to Rome, Conor and the McGregor clan were acquainted with manager extraordinaire Jose Mourinho. However, he has also managed to land himself in a spot of trouble after indulging in a bit of fisticuffs with an Italian DJ.

After Khabib, Conor and Jon Jones, it's Islam, O'Malley and Izzy. Follow them here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard