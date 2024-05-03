When Canelo Alvarez addressed rumors about him allegedly removing musicians from Grupo Firme at his daughter's party

Canelo Alvarez was once accused of kicking Grupo Firme out of his daughter's quinceañera party when she turned 15 years old, which is a milestone age for young girls in Mexican and other Latin American cultures. Grupo Firme is a regional Mexican band, with Alvarez having a friendship with one of the members.

Despite widely circulated videos of Alvarez removing them from his daughter's party, the Mexican boxing star addressed the rumors. He scoffed at the narrative that the videos had generated, and blamed the media for blowing the incident out of proportion.

According to Marca.com, Alvarez touched on the rumors during a presentation for VMC, a Tequila-based canned cocktail produced by one of his companies. He said:

"The truth is that you guys in the media make a very big mess where there's nothing, but well, that's what you live off and that's fine. I just talked to him, he's coming on Monday because he's going to be at the football thing."

Check out the clip featuring Canelo Alvarez at his daughter's party:

The alleged incident took place two years ago in 2022. Fortunately, nothing else came of it and Alvarez continued onward with his career. Now, he is heading into the weekend ready to lock horns with undefeated power-puncher Jaime Munguia, against whom he will defend his undisputed super middleweight title.

Unfortunately, the fight has been overshadowed by Alvarez's continued issues with legendary boxer, Oscar De La Hoya, with whom he had a verbal confrontation at the pre-fight conference. Whether the enmity between them will impact Alvarez's performance come fight night is something on the minds of several fans.

Canelo Alvarez has had actual issues with other Latin American public figures

While Canelo Alvarez was quick to shut down rumors that he had issues with Grupo Firme, he did briefly lambast legendary footballer and Argentine sports icon, Lionel Messi. After Argentina won a hard-fought match against Mexico during the 2022 World Cup, during which Messi scored, a post-match clip circulated.

The clip featured Messi unknowingly stepping on a Mexican national team football jersey, which drew Alvarez's ire, who warned Messi on X.

However, it was later clarified that football jerseys are often kept on the floor in changing rooms after matches due to the amount of sweat on the shirts. Moreover, Messi quickly withdrew his foot upon realizing that he had accidentally stepped on the jersey. This ultimately earned an apology from Alvarez.