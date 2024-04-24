What companies does Canelo Alvarez own? All about the Mexican's business ventures

Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest boxers of all time and a Mexican sports icon. He is a multi-time world champion across countless divisions, having fought as light as welterweight and as heavy as light heavyweight. He currently boasts a record consisting of 60 wins and just two losses.

Due to his considerable success inside the squared circle of boxing, it comes as no surprise that Alvarez has found success in the world of business as well. But what are the industries to which Alvarez has parlayed his success?

What companies does Canelo Alvarez own?

According to a Forbes report from Dec. 7, 2023, Canelo Alvarez is one of the world's wealthiest boxers, having built a net worth of $275 million. While he is largely known for his exploits in boxing, where he is feared for his ferocious knockout power and well-rounded technique, he is also a businessman.

In fact, Alvarez is an astute businessman with a keen eye for opportunity. As has been the case with several fighters now, Alvarez has ventured into the liquor industry, with VMC, a canned cocktail brewed with tequila, as a base. But it isn't merely alcoholic beverages that Alvarez's businesses produce.

Another company of his, Yaoca, manufactures supplements and sports drinks. As another extension of his sports-based ventures, he also has a fitness app called I Can. However, this is merely scratching the surface of his companies. Forbes also details a chain of five gas stations under the name of Canelo Energy.

Furthermore, in yet another chain of establishments, he owns 20 convenience stores known as Upper. He and his brother also opened a taco stand called El Pastor Del Rica in his hometown of Guadalajara. Lastly, Alvarez owns an online store, Canelo Clothing, which, as the name implies, sells items from his own clothing line.

Does Canelo Alvarez have any boxing-related businesses?

Countless boxers, including current pound-for-pound great Devin Haney, who recently lost to Ryan Garcia, along with legendary pugilists in Floyd Mayweather Jr., who Canelo Alvarez once faced, and Oscar De La Hoya, venture into self-promotion. So what of Alvarez?

As it turns out, he has not shied away life as a boxing promoter. Alvarez has expanded into the boxing and entertainment industries with his businesses, Canelo Promotions and Canelo Espectáculos. Alvarez's boxing promotion, however, is not one founded for global expansion in the sport.

Instead, it focuses on providing a platform for Mexican boxers and features his trainers as his primary business partners. He represents numerous Mexican boxers through his promotion, which was founded back in 2010 and has stood the test of time.