Does 'Gamebred' Jorge Masvidal own a tequila company?

Jorge Masvidal owns his own brand of Mezcal liquor which is slightly different from tequila. While both liquors are extracted from the agave plant, tequila is typically produced by steaming the plant inside industrial ovens before being distilled two or three times in copper pots.

Mezcal, on the other hand, is cooked inside earthen pits that are lined with lava rocks and filled with wood and charcoal before being distilled in clay pots.

Running a give away for #Recuerdo on my Instagram. Free case of the best Mezcal to the best caption. Usman and colby fans are ineligible to win pic.twitter.com/C9y7Xrgyet — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 23, 2020

Recuerdo Mezcal was initially launched by Jorge Masvidal in Florida, California and Texas with plans to spread out to more markets later this year. Also referred to as 'El Recuerdo', the liquor is currently available in two varieties, The Joven, which is a bit sharper with a crisp, green agave taste, and The Gusano, which incorporates maguey worms, which live on the agave plant, during the bottling process.

According to Saul Moise, the U.S. commercial director for the brand, these two variants of Mezcal have been available in duty-free shops in Mexico for around a decade.

When Jorge Masvidal unveiled his new liquor

Jorge Masvidal decided to unveil his liquor brand during a press conference for UFC 246. Although he was forbidden from promoting 'El Recuerdo', Masvidal decided to go ahead in typical BMF fashion.

He’s just presented the Mezcal. Thinks he’ll probably be fined for doing so. pic.twitter.com/dfDJDteYYM — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) January 16, 2020

According to Jorge Masvidal, he prefers sipping Mezcal with orange slices dipped in Sal de Gusano (salt made out of maguey worms) but will take shots if the time is right. Masvidal also prefers it to vodka as it doesn't leave him with a hangover. Jorge Masvidal mentioned in an interview from 2020:

"I can’t afford to have an extra-bad day, I can’t be half-assing it. I need to always be able to wake up at 6:30 and do my practice.”

Jorge Masvidal was also worried about what would go into his body and finalized the deal only after paying a visit to the distillery in person. Masvidal further said:

"I went down to the factory. I wanted to see everything from start to finish. They do everything from seed to bottle. I got to see it with my own two eyes and thought that’s where I need to be at."

