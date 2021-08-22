"He cuts tonnes of weight" - When Colby Covington accused Khabib Nurmagomedov of gaining an advantage by fighting "little guys" at lightweight

After Khabib Nurmagomedov retired following his successful lightweight title defense at UFC 254, Colby Covington fired shots at 'The Eagle' for 'fighting a bunch of midgets' in the 155-pound division.

'Chaos' also claimed that he was the reason Nurmagomedov never competed at welterweight.

In an appearance on Submission Radio last October, Colby Covington slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov for cutting 'tonnes of weight' so that he could easily beat smaller guys in the lightweight division.

Covington said that Nurmagomedov is bigger than him in terms of walk around weight and should ideally have competed in a higher weight class.

According to Colby Covington, Nurmagomedov knew that he wouldn't have been able to keep his undefeated status intact if he had fought guys like him at 170 pounds.

"I’m saying, if you have to cut weight, you’re a p****. Why are you looking for this big advantage to have a weight advantage over these little guys and beat midgets? Come fight in a real man’s weight class. I think I’m the man and I’m the reason he doesn’t come up to 170 in the first place.

"There’s a reason Khabib cuts that weight. He cuts tonnes of weight. Everybody knows he walks around at like 190. He’s bigger than me. But I’m a real man; I fight in my weight class. I’ll fight a man any size. Khabib’s looking for a way, he wants to beat up little midgets.” Colby Covington said.

Catch Covington's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Colby Covington claimed he'd end Khabib Nurmagomedov's undefeated streak if they fought

Random fact, both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Colby Covington have 13 UFC fights, and both have completed 61 takedowns throughout their UFC careers pic.twitter.com/BcVVvJJkOx — schwick (@schwick6) April 8, 2021

Colby Covington said that if he ever fought Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the octagon, he'd end the Russian's undefeated streak.

'Chaos' stated that the Dagestani knows he won't be able to beat elite fighters in the welterweight division and that's why he refrained from moving up in weight.

"You’re not going to fight in a real man’s weight class like 170 or welterweight, because you know I’m the man. You know who’s here, you know you have no chance to keep that undefeated record. So, there’s a reason he’s looking to cut a bunch of weight and there’s a reason I’ll fight any man alive,” Covington said.

