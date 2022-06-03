"Remember when Jose Caceres put you out cold and then I ragdolled him?" - When Colby Covington reminded Kamaru Usman of his only MMA loss  

During a Twitter beef between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman in 2017, 'Chaos' thought he'd remind Usman of his only MMA loss.

The current UFC welterweight champion has just one blemish on his professional record, which happened early in his MMA career. Usman lost to Jose Caceres via submission at CFA 11: Kyle vs. Wiuff 2 in May 2013.

This was only the Nigerian-born fighter's second professional MMA fight, but Covington didn't seem to care about such stats on Twitter:

"Remember when Jose caceres put you out cold and then I rag dolled him? The difference is I had fractured rib in my loss."

Usman never avenged his loss, but Covington would go on to beat Caceres five months later. Before facing the 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Convington had only been beaten by one man. The 34-year-old suffered his first defeat to Warlley Alves at UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor.

Usman eventually fought Covington and got the better of him twice in the UFC.

Usman knocked out 'Chaos' at UFC 245 and won a unanimous decision at UFC 268. Covington now has a professional MMA record of 17-3, while Usman still only has one loss on his resume.

Colby Covington reveals first Kamaru Usman fight was his best in the UFC

As mentioned, Colby Covington lost his two fights against the UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

However, the Californian still sees their first bout as his best fight in the UFC. In a video uploaded to James Lynch's YouTube channel, 'Chaos' said:

"Colby Covington versus Kamaru Usman, December 14, 2019. You know, it was a battle, it was a war! We left it all out there."

Watch Covington speak about the fight here:

The violent nature of the contest is seemingly what drew Covington to pick this bout, calling it "a war" and stating that both fighters gave everything during the fight.

After losing to Usman for the first time, 'Chaos' went on to beat Tyron Woodley. He also rebounded well from the second defeat, beating Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision.

The 34-year-old hasn't challenged for the title since last facing Usman, but he'll likely have to navigate a trilogy against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to win the belt.

