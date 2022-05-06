"If I fought him in the cage, he'd probably beat me" - Justin Gaethje shares brutally honest opinion of 'fake' Colby Covington

Justin Gaethje definitely doesn't like Colby Covington as a person, but he does recognize Covington's ability to win fights in the UFC.

In a new Full Send Podcast interview with Gaethje leading into his UFC 274 title fight, he explained his distaste for 'Chaos,' saying:

"I would love to punch a hole in that motherf*****'s face. So you have respect for how fake one can be? I don't like him. He talked about Kamaru's family a lot, he was around me one day, we went to a Trump rally and he was respectful, like you say. And right when we left he got on the internet and started talking s***. So I don't respect that. If you've got something to say, say it to my face. And it's just fake, he's trying to bring attention to himself. And I get it, like, I make money with my fighting, he makes money with his mouth. If he wanted to make money off his fighting he'd be a broke motherf*****."

231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 @Bendaman2001 Who would have thought we’d see a group photo with Colby Covington having one arm on Gaethje and the other on trump with Ali abdelaziz there as well 2020 is crazy Who would have thought we’d see a group photo with Colby Covington having one arm on Gaethje and the other on trump with Ali abdelaziz there as well 2020 is crazy https://t.co/opark0ji9b

Asked if he respected Covington's fighting ability, Gaethje replied:

"I think he's a great fighter. But he sucks to watch. But yeah, if I fought him in the cage he'd probably beat me, because of his size and his ability to move forward and to grapple. But in a street fight, there's no f****** chance. Because in a street fight I'd grab a brick and hit him in the f****** head. Yeah, can't do that in this sport. There's rules here. You got rules in this sport and in the street there are no rules. I think the only rule is don't hit somebody from the back, so I'm definitely on his side when it comes to what happened with Masvidal. I think that was a b**** move. But I like Masvidal more."

Watch the entire Full Send Podcast interview with Justin Gaethje below:

Justin Gaethje calls UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira a "quitter" and "coward"

Justin Gaethje has been giving fiery interviews all week, and has said some pretty disrespectful things about his UFC 274 opponent Charles Oliveira. During a UFC 274 media week interview, 'The Highlight' said:

“The same Charles that fought Cub Swanson. The same Charles that fought Donald Cerrone. The same Charles that fought [Anthony] Pettis. Choices were made in that by him and the choice to quit was made, and I’m going to give him that choice on Saturday night, I guarantee that.”

UFC Canada @UFC_CA



Justin Gaethje challenges Charles Oliveira for the title at The best lightweights in the world meet SATURDAY!Justin Gaethje challenges Charles Oliveira for the title at #UFC274 The best lightweights in the world meet SATURDAY!Justin Gaethje challenges Charles Oliveira for the title at #UFC274 🏆 https://t.co/z5kKjkpvmA

Asked if 'Do Bronx' had shed his past reputation for quitting after going 10-0 over the past four years, Gaethje said:

“I think that’s true, however, once a coward always a coward. I’m not calling him a coward, but I’m saying that’s — you can’t just take that away. It’s there. Khabib never showed you that, and that’s why you can’t compare those two.”

Watch Justin Gaethje's full UFC 274 media day interview below:

Edited by Ryan Harkness