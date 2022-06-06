When Conor McGregor was challenged by Chael Sonnen to a one-on-one arm wrestling match 

The Twitter feud between 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor and the 'American Gangster' Chael Sonnen once resulted in the American hilariously calling the Irishman out for an arm wrestling match.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Sonnen said:

"Arm wrestle, one-on-one, he's going to go one-on-one with the great one. I'll tell you right now, he's in the very deep end of the pool here. He seems like a very sweet kid. If he just backs out the door, he doesn't even have to formally apologize. I'll take it as an apology, it can be between me and him. A little elbow and a wink. He shouldn't have sat down at this table, but if he chooses to stay, right, it's not going to go great, he's gonna find out how the big boys play"

Watch Chael Sonnen challenge Conor McGregor below:

During the interview, Sonnen explained that an arm wrestling match was the best way for the duo to squash their beef as neither of them could get a fight license right then.

Sonnen said that he would fail the USADA requirement to obtain a license, while McGregor wouldn't get past the medical fitness test owing to his broken leg.

The feud between the pair started after Sonnen called 'Mystic Mac' a "little rich wierdo" after reacting to McGregor's antics while watching a Max Holloway fight last November.

When legends of trash talk Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor met on the UFC stage

'The Bad Guy' Chael Sonnen and 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor are two of the most legendary trash talkers the sport has ever seen. When the duo met at the UFC Manchester Q&A session, fans were lucky to witness a few firey exchanges of words between the two.

Unsurprisingly, it was Sonnen who fired the first shot by commenting on McGregor's pants:

"What are these pants you have on. Is this... What is this..."

McGregor responded by making some sly remarks about Sonnen's shoes, to which the America quickly hit back at, saying it was what gangsters wear and that he took those shoes from someone.

McGregor then proceeded to ridicule Sonnen further, saying:

"This is slimline European. These yanks don't know how to dress. Them shoes talk better than him"

Watch the full UFC Manchester Q&A below:

