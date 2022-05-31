Video: When Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cain Velasquez shared the same stage during UFC Reebok gear launch in 2015

It is quite rare to see UFC stars like Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cain Velasquez together outside the octagon. However, the last time it happened was during the UFC Reebok 'fight gear' launch

After announcing its partnership with the UFC, Reebok debuted its first set of fight gear for the organization on June 30, 2015, in New York. The launch event also featured a number of other UFC stars like Ronda Rousey, Chris Weidman, and Fabricio Werdum amongst others.

Check out the official kit launch video featuring UFC stars like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the video below:

Even though the UFC stated that the deal would help the fighters and the sport gain mainstream recognition, it was heavily criticized by both fighters and fans.

As many UFC fighters' names were horribly misspelled, many were disappointed by Reebok's lack of knowledge about the sport and its players.

The fighters' sponsorship payouts were another reason why the partnership was highly disregarded. Payouts began at as low as $2,500 and increased to only $40,000 per fight for UFC champions. Also, no other sponsors were permitted to appear on their fight gear.

Another reason the fighters were critical of the deal was that they were paid far less for merchandise bearing their names.

Following numerous criticisms, the UFC ended their contract with Reebok last year and replaced them with another leading combat sports apparel and accessories brand VENUM as their latest outfit partner last year.

When is Conor McGregor returning to the UFC octagon?

Although the exact time period of the Irishman's return to the octagon has not yet been confirmed, it has been speculated that the fighter will make his UFC return towards the latter-half of the year.

While appearing in a recent interview with Sky Sports, the former two-division champion claimed that he is preparing for the return and has promised to grace the sport with some spectacular performances.

'The Notorious' also stated that he has made a good recovery from his injury last year and will presumably start training soon.

Speaking of his UFC return, the 33 -year- old star had this to say:

"Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning."

With McGregor's return expected soon, fans around the world have begun speculating on who the Irishman will face when he returns. Despite several analysts predicting Nate Diaz or Michael Chandler, 'The Notorious' appears to be more interested in a welterweight bout with Kamaru Usman.

Conor McGregor wants to fight Usman for the welterweight title belt in order to achieve his goal of becoming the promotion first three-division champion..

Speaking to The Mac Life in a recent interview, the Ireland native said:

"I believe versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute... I feel confident against Usman. A jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him."

You can check out the full interview of Conor McGregor with The MacLife below:

