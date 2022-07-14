"You just play games all day long?" - When Conor McGregor put YouTuber KSI in an awkward spot 

Conor McGregor recently had a back-and-forth on Twitter with Jake Paul, but this is not the first time he has interacted with a YouTuber. McGregor was featured in a YouTube video once playing the UFC 2 video game against KSI. The latter currently has 23.9 million YouTube subscribers.

McGregor and KSI met during UFC 205 fight week. 'The Notorious' ended up finishing Eddie Alvarez in the second round to become a two-division champion that week. Before that legendary moment, the Dublin native joined the YouTuber for a friendly game of UFC 2.

During their second round of games, McGregor asked KSI this question that ended up being funnier than he probably intended:

"So, you just play games all day long?"

KSI seemed slightly caught off guard and somewhat awkwardly replied by saying:

"I do other stuff as well, but yeah, mainly known for the gaming."

McGregor also had another hilarious moment where he claimed KSI had "the maddest laugh he's ever heard." The entire video was entertaining but also brought back memories of the thrilling UFC 205 fight week. The event ended with 'The Notorious' creating history in front of the sold-out Madison Square Garden.

Watch Conor McGregor ask KSI what he does all day below:

Conor McGregor back training at SBG Ireland

McGregor likely won't return to the octagon until 2023, but he is back in training. 'The Notorious' has not won a fight since January 2020, and he needs to return to his roots. Now that he's healthy enough to train, the UFC superstar is training at SBG Ireland, where it all started.

Several days after returning to SBG Ireland, McGregor posted an Instagram picture of himself in front of the gym logo. He posted it with a hilarious caption saying:

"I have just realized that 7 years after our first ufc world title together, and 10 after our first mma world title, I have morphed into the sbg gorilla. @sbgireland"

Whenever McGregor does return to the UFC, he will have several options waiting for him. The trilogy fight against Nate Diaz is always there, but the Stockton native has recently denied interest in the matchup. Several other fighters interested in fighting 'The Notorious' include Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, and Charles Oliveira.

