When Conor McGregor roasted Draymond Green over C.J. Watson 'Warriors' jersey 

Conor McGregor was engaged in an online feud with NBA star Draymond Green in the lead up to his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

The animosity initially started when the Irishman was seen wearing a No. 23 Golden State Warriors jersey.

Draymond Green, who himself sports the No.23 jersey, took to Instagram to voice his reservations on the topic.

Posting a since-deleted photo of Conor McGregor wearing the jersey, Green wrote in the caption-

"We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh."

However, the jersey worn by Conor McGregor wasn't the one worn by Green but an old C.J. Watson jersey.

Hence, Green's remarks immediately drew McGregor's irk and he replied by asking the two-time NBA champion to stay in school.

Replying to Green, Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter-

"I don't know who the f--k you are. No disrespect tho kid keep hustling and stay in school. Now ask yourself why I'm rocking C.j. when I don't give a f--k about basketball. dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid."

Why was Conor McGregor wearing a C.J. Watson jersey

Conor McGregor was probably wearing a C.J. Watson jersey because the former Warriors player was reportedly in a relationship with Josie Harris, who is the mother of Mayweather's three children.

According to Josie Harris, she once awoke in the middle of the night to Floyd grabbing her hair and screaming after he read texts between herself and Watson.

Harris also reportedly referred to Watson as her "summer love" in a draft of her book.

Floyd Mayweather was charged with domestic abuse and was sentenced to 90 days in prison for the assault.

Draymond eventually responded to Conor McGregor's response by referring to his loss against Nate Diaz.

Dropping his own credentials, Green wrote in a since-deleted tweet-

"Hahaha that number won’t be worn again when I am finished with it clown! Gold medalist, NBA Champ, all-star, DPOY, etc!!! Hahaha stop it boy! Nate Diaz (Bay Area stand up) whooped you in your ring! Take that Warrior jersey off bruh you’re an incredible internet troll. We don’t rock with you! Go train bum!!"

