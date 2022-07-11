When Conor McGregor's "selfish" acts made UFC veteran worried about the future of MMA 

Conor McGregor's attack on the fighter bus at the Barclays Center during UFC 223 media day ended up injuring two fighters. Speaking about the incident, veteran fighter Michelle Waterson explained what the Irishman's selfish actions could mean for the future of MMA.

'The Karate Hottie' said that if McGregor walked away from the incident without facing any repercussions, other fighters might try to emulate him:

"What concerns me is that if nothing happens to him, so that he does change his ways... a lot of the fighters will assume that that's what they have to do to in order to gain popularity, in order to gain fame, in order to gain financial stability. I'm sure alot of the fighters will have no problem, you know reverting to those ways."

Watch Michelle Waterson talk about Conor McGregor below:

Waterson's teammate Ray Borg was one of the athletes who were injured in the bizarre incident. The UFC fighter said that she was extremely saddened by Borg missing his fight:

"I was extremely bummed for Ray... He was fired up to fight... He just had his baby...I'm sure he wanted to, he wanted nothing more that to bring a W and bonus for his family."

Conor McGregor was sentenced to five days of community service and an anger management course for the incident.

In addition to the Barclays Center incident, 'The Notorious' has had many other altercations that have gotten him into legal trouble.

Conor McGregor's public outrages

In April 2019 Conor McGregor punched an man at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin. 'The Notorious' punched him for declining a shot of Proper No. Twelve whiskey.

Again in 2019 the former UFC double champion was charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief for smashing and stealing a fan's phone. The McGregor incident happened at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

Miami Beach Police @MiamiBeachPD MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies. Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided. MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies. Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided. https://t.co/9HdkRWPnd8

'The Notorious' reportedly committed the crime after the fan tried to snap a photo of the fighter.

In 2021, the Irishman was accused of breaking the nose of Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti. The DJ told TMZ Sports that the UFC fighter had punched him in the face without any provocation.

Norbert Müller @NorbertMeiller Conor McGregor Allegedly Punches Italian DJ & Breaks His Nose: Conor McGregor is once again involved in an alleged altercation. The 33-year-old fight champion allegedly punched Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in the face and broke his nose, via TMZ. The DJ says he…-by Meiller Conor McGregor Allegedly Punches Italian DJ & Breaks His Nose: Conor McGregor is once again involved in an alleged altercation. The 33-year-old fight champion allegedly punched Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in the face and broke his nose, via TMZ. The DJ says he…-by Meiller

At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, McGregor got into a scuffle with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. In a video released by Entertainment Tonight, the Irishman can be seen lunging towards Kelly as security try to separate the two men.

Watch McGregor's scuffle with Kelly at the MTV awards below:

McGregor was apparently angered after the rapper declined the fighter's photo request.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far