When did Conor McGregor start fighting in MMA, and how many years has he been in the UFC?

Before getting signed by the UFC, Conor McGregor fought in several smaller promotions. The Irishman had to go through trying times before he became one of the biggest superstars in combat sports.

In February 2007, Conor McGregor made his MMA debut in his hometown of Dublin. McGregor fought in an amateur fight against Kieran Campbell. With that fight, the Notorious one kicked off his MMA career and turned professional in his next bout.

Conor McGregor fought Cage of Truth lightweight MMA fighter Gary Morris in 2008. That marked the Irishman's first pro-MMA fight, which he won via a second-round TKO.

Following this victory, Conor McGregor suffered his first loss in the MMA, doing so against Mo Taylor in an armbar submission. This disheartening defeat almost made the rising prospect choose a different career path.

It was not until he started training at the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin that Conor McGregor resolved to dedicate himself to the sport of MMA.

From 2011 to 2012, the Irishman rode high on an eight-fight winning streak and emerged as the most promising prospect from Dublin. He also became the first two-division (LW and FW) European MMA champion in CWFC.

When did Conor McGregor join the UFC roster?

His performances inside the cage made Conor McGregor a legendary figure among fight fans. On his visit to Dublin in 2013, Dana White was made aware of Conor McGregor by the Irishman's ardent fans.

The UFC president eventually met with the CWFC double champ and presented him with a UFC contract. It was reported that Conor McGregor's first opponent in the UFC would be Marcus Brimage. The two combatants were slated to fight on April 6th at UFC on Feul TV 9.

With a first-round TKO victory over Brimage, McGregor became a force to be reckoned with.

#OnThisDay in 2013...



Conor McGregor made his @ufc debut against Marcus Brimage, winning in round one



He went on to become the first man to simultaneously hold #UFC titles in two weight classes 🏆🏆



Listen back to a special podcast from our archive 🎙️🇮🇪 https://t.co/TqHpfZ7HEs pic.twitter.com/Drn5tY7JZ4 — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) April 6, 2020

Two years after he made his promotional debut, Conor McGregor fought against Chad Mendes for the interim featherweight championship. McGregor finished Mendes in round two to claim the championship. He went on to capture the undisputed title at 145 lbs at UFC 194 by beating Jose Aldo.

The Irish fighter eventually became the first double champion in the UFC when he replicated his CWFC accomplishments in the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

Conor McGregor also became the first MMA fighter to step in the ring with Floyd Mayweather. He secured a multi-million dollar paycheck for this endeavour and has since become one of the richest pro-MMA athletes in the world.

Conor McGregor says he'll easily clear $100 million from his fight with Floyd Mayweather 💸💸🥊. Full interview: https://t.co/xylohLQUuq pic.twitter.com/pXA6YJ7AIN — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 12, 2017