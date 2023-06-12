"When my dad drank too much" - Sean Strickland spills family secrets in NSFW Twitter Q&A

Sean Strickland has become infamous for his controversial statements and his use of profanity on social media and during interviews.

So, not many people were surprised when 'Tarzan' took to social media to ask questions regarding dirty hotel rooms and masturbation.

Strickland uploaded a post on Twitter asking his fans whether they've performed an act of self-gratification in an unhygienic hotel room from where they could possibly contract a sexually transmitted disease:

"You ever been in a hotel so dirty you don't even wanna j**k off because you're afraid you might get an std?"

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA You ever been in a hotel so dirty you don't even wanna jerk off because you're afraid you might get an std? You ever been in a hotel so dirty you don't even wanna jerk off because you're afraid you might get an std?

In response to Strickland's query, a fan posted a picture of the billboard of the famous motel chain 'Hotel 6'.

This prompted the UFC middleweight to reveal some personal family secrets. Strickland shared that his mother to use to seek shelter in Motel 6 whenever his father was creating a ruckus after drinking too much alcohol.

The 32-year-old added that he had a lot of good memories while hanging around in the nearby parking lot of the motel:

"Wow wow don't knock on the motel 6.... That was my mom's favorite hide out when my dad drank too much lol lots of good memories playing in that parking lot by McDonald's."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA MMA.Analyst🇲🇽 @OptionsTrigger @SStricklandMMA @SStricklandMMA https://t.co/IgDYdWa6fD Wow wow don't knock on the motel 6.... That was my mom's favorite hide out when my dad drank too much lol lots of good memories playing in that parking lot by McDonald's twitter.com/OptionsTrigger… Wow wow don't knock on the motel 6.... That was my mom's favorite hide out when my dad drank too much lol lots of good memories playing in that parking lot by McDonald's twitter.com/OptionsTrigger…

Sean Strickland speaks about the thought-process for accepting a fight against an unranked fighter

Sean Strickland is scheduled to face off against Abus Magomedov in a middleweight showdown on July 1.

The intriguing thing about the matchup is that the No.7-ranked middleweight contender will be locking horns against an unranked fighter who is just one bout old in the UFC.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Strickland explained the reasoning for accepting the fight, saying that not accepting the fight would have resulted in him out of action for six to eight months:

"So here's the thing, I'm gonna speak straight with you. I always do, I'm honest... The UFC came to me and they said, 'Sean we asked a couple top 10 guys, they said no.' ... So they said, 'We're going to be benching you for like six to eight months until somebody opens up or you fight this guy.' I said, 'UFC, that's fu*ked up, but I like to fight. I like to make money.' So I said yes, and that's how here we are."

Check out Sean Strickland's entire remarks below (3:15 onwards):

Poll : 0 votes