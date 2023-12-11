When Dana White gave brutal response to Colby Covington for threatening to 'slap him in the face'

UFC welterweight challenger Colby Covington had once threatened promotion president Dana White and was met with an equally stern response.

The incident took place in 2019 ahead of Covington's first matchup against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. Covington warned White against wrapping the belt around his waist as is custom for the president and threatened to smack him in the face.

Covington said in an interview with Submission Radio:

”I can tell you who’s not wrapping it around my waist, and that will not be Dana White. If he tries to wrap it around my waist, I’m gonna take the belt from him and slap him in the face with it.”



When asked about Colby Covington's statements, Dana White lashed back in a press conference.

“Good luck with that [slapping me in the head]. Good luck with that. He’s a big mouth f*****g idiot.”



Belal Muhammad confirms status as backup for Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

UFC No.2-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad is the most in-form fighter in the division with his 10-fight unbeaten streak.

For the upcoming UFC 296 pay-per-view headliner, Muhammad will feature as the backup fighter for the title clash between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. 'Remember the Name' was approached only last week and was asked to weigh in along with the fighters.

“They just hit me up Friday, asked me if I’m willing to weigh in for next week. I think obviously they know Colby and Leon are the two most inactive welterweights in the division. Neither of these guys likes to fight. They’re both good at running. So just to be on the safe side, they called the dude that always steps up whenever needed."

