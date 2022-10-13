"My ba**s was hot"- The hilarious interview when Derrick Lewis created one of the funniest moments in UFC history

Derrick Lewis has provided the MMA community with several incredible memories over the course of his career. Of these, one of the most iconic moments that further endeared him to the fans was his hilarious post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 229.

The interview featured 'The Black Beast' nonchalantly delivering what many consider to be one of the funniest one-liners in UFC history.

Lewis faced Russia's Alexander Volkov in a pivotal heavyweight bout at UFC 229 on October 6, 2018. Their fight witnessed Volkov dominate Lewis for the better part of three rounds. 'Drago' appeared to be cruising to a clear-cut unanimous decision win, only to be stopped in the dying seconds of the third and final round.

Derrick Lewis was hurt multiple times and was down on the judges' scorecards. Regardless, he pulled off a miraculous comeback by knocking Volkov down with a huge right hand and then stopping him via KO with follow-up ground strikes at 4:49 of round three. The American fighter subsequently took off his shorts inside the octagon.

UFC on BT Sport



And then he unleashed the Black Beast!

Derrick Lewis was in serious trouble against Alexander Volkov at UFC 229. And then he unleashed the Black Beast!

However, prior to Lewis' octagon interview with Joe Rogan, an NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) official asked him to put his shorts back on. As Lewis was complying, Rogan asked him why he'd taken his shorts off, to which 'The Black Beast' replied:

"My ba**s was hot."

Rogan jestingly responded and said that he understood. The veteran UFC commentator then praised Lewis for his incredible comeback win against 'Drago'. Further addressing his victory, Lewis said:

"I told the boys. I got nothing but heart. You wanna keep underestimating me. S**t, I ain't all that technical and all that, but s**t I'm getting there."

Watch Lewis's UFC 229 post-fight octagon interview below:

Josh Thomson on Derrick Lewis' upcoming fight against Serghei Spivac

Derrick Lewis has lost three of his last four fights and is on a two-fight losing streak. 'The Black Beast' will face Serghei Spivac in the headlining bout of UFC Fight Night 215 on November 19. Discussing the matchup, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson recently suggested that Lewis could end up suffering yet another defeat.

UFC



@TheBeast_UFC vs Serghei Spivac is OFFICIAL for Nov 19! With a combined 28 KOs, these two heavy hitters won't go all 5 rounds

On the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson questioned whether Derrick Lewis still has the drive to compete in the fight game. Despite acknowledging Lewis' tremendous knockout power, Thomson opined that Spivac would likely beat the veteran Lewis at this stage of their respective careers. 'The Punk' said:

"Derrick Lewis [has got] the power, [but] I feel like he's losing the drive a little bit for the fight game... Spivac is up-and-coming... Look for him to weather the storm and utilize every tool that he has in the toolbox to get a win over Lewis... I'm gonna probably lean a little bit towards Spivac."

Watch Thomson's assessment below:

