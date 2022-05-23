When Dustin Poirier and Manny Pacquiao joined forces to build homes in Uganda

Dustin Poirier's philanthropic endeavors have been well-documented over the years. One of his initiatives was to join forces with former eight-division boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao, as the duo set out to build 32 two-bedroom homes for the Batwa Pygmies in Uganda with their respective charitable organizations.

In a statement issued by both ‘The Diamond’ and Pacquiao, the founders of The Good Fight Foundation and The Manny Pacquiao Foundation, their project aims to build homes on 43 acres of land in Uganda.

To support the cause, Poirier auctioned his fight-worn memorabilia from UFC 264, where he took on Conor McGregor. Both he and Pacquiao made an initial donation of $50,000 via their respective foundations and will continue to raise funds and awareness for the project.

As of now, fifteen houses have been completed with an additional water tower and infrastructure to ensure each building has clean water.

All the construction work is done by the local workforce. Further plans for the campaign include the construction of a school for local youth, as well as a medical clinic and pharmacy. Two additional water towers are also planned to provide water to the 3,000 residents within and surrounding the area.

You can support this initiative by making a donation below:

https://give.fightfortheforgotten.org/campaign/the-good-fight-going-farther/c336113

Dustin Poirier and The Good Fight Foundation's recent charitable activities

The Good Life Foundation was founded by Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie to raise funds and awareness for those in need. It works on various projects and initiatives, primarily aimed at helping people who are struggling financially or who have serious health issues.

Poirier said this about the idea behind his foundation:

"I am a fighter. It’s what I do. Now I want to fight the good fight for those who can't."

It all started with the former UFC interim lightweight champion auctioning off his fight gear and inviting other fighters to do so as well. The Good Fight Foundation additionally gathers donations of both material and financial nature.

Most recently, The Good Fight Foundation, thanks to the donors’ generosity, was able to gather 50 car seats and 20 pack’n’plays for the Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The foundation also donated $10,000 to the Journey to Adulthood Foundation’s youth boxing gym right here in Lafayette, LA. The gym’s agenda is to provide unprivileged youth with boxing training, in an attempt to keep them off the streets.

