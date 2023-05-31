"When fighters ask for fair pay" - New Dana White meme receives savage reactions from fans

UFC president Dana White recently found himself becoming the butt of a joke after he was recorded running frantically during the first episode of the new season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). White can also be heard saying, "Get out of my way" while running.

When @SpinninBackfist tweeted a short clip of the footage, essentially turning White's animated moment into a meme, fans were left highly amused. They expressed their thoughts on the humorous tweet in the comments section.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist New Dana meme just dropped New Dana meme just dropped https://t.co/INYFWEI4zS

One fan criticized Dana White for not improving fighter salaries and joked:

"When fighters ask for fair pay."

Michael @idea_obsessed @SpinninBackfist when fighters ask for fair pay @SpinninBackfist when fighters ask for fair pay

A fan referenced another meme with referee Herb Dean running and joked:

"I think its time for Herb Dean vs. Dana White race to the octagon."

Fail_alot @Fail_alot @SpinninBackfist I think its time for Herb Dean Vs Dana White race to the octagon. @SpinninBackfist I think its time for Herb Dean Vs Dana White race to the octagon. https://t.co/iQrIXVnofF

Another fan heard White's words while running and pointed out:

"The funny part is no one was even in his way."

Locksmith P @TheRealLockGod @SpinninBackfist The funny part is no one was even in his way @SpinninBackfist The funny part is no one was even in his way 😂😂😂

One user wrote:

"Me on my way to the bathroom after Chipotle."

Nick @lekas5 @SpinninBackfist Me on my way to the bathroom after Chipotle @SpinninBackfist Me on my way to the bathroom after Chipotle

One fan made fun of the UFC president's pursuit of illegal streamers, stating:

"Sir we find out a kid who is streaming a UFC card."

Franerino @Franerino1 @SpinninBackfist "Sir we find out a kid who is streaming a UFC card" @SpinninBackfist "Sir we find out a kid who is streaming a UFC card"

Another fan joked about Dana White favoring Conor McGregor, saying:

"Dana when he sees Conor has a tummy ache."

BoxingClubvv @Grad1ng @SpinninBackfist @fightlounge_ When I got left overs and hear my gf open the fridge @SpinninBackfist @fightlounge_ When I got left overs and hear my gf open the fridge

Shepard @XOCommander @SpinninBackfist When I forget to turn the stove off @SpinninBackfist When I forget to turn the stove off

Breadman @DrChimRichald91 @SpinninBackfist When Dana finds out someone is picking on Conor @SpinninBackfist When Dana finds out someone is picking on Conor

Dana White explains why Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will live up to the hype around it

Dana White recently discussed the highly anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight and explained why he believes a bout between those fighters will live up to all expectations.

During a recent interview with The Mac Life, the UFC president showered praise on McGregor and Chandler while outlining what made this matchup "fun." He stated:

"When you're going into a fight like this, it's all the questions. You have these fights where you're like, 'I know this guy's going to come in and walk right over this guy, so it's not fun.' That's not the case with this thing."

He continued:

"When you take Conor's layoff, his injury that he recovered from, trying to get back on top. And Chandler and how tough and durable he is and how the guy never quits and just keeps coming. Both guys have the ability to knock people out with one punch, the wrestling factor, the this, the that. All those questions are what makes this fight so fun."

Watch the full interview below:

Two of the UFC's most explosive strikers getting matched up for a fight is certainly something fans eagerly look forward to. While an official date hasn't been announced yet, White recently confirmed that the bout could happen around the end of this year.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#UFC Dana White confirms there will be announcement for the McGregor/Chandler fight during TUF. Says Conor still has to get into USADA pool. Says hopefully November or December for the fight. Dana White confirms there will be announcement for the McGregor/Chandler fight during TUF. Says Conor still has to get into USADA pool. Says hopefully November or December for the fight.#UFC https://t.co/SdxmjxsNem

Poll : 0 votes