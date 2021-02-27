When Finn Balor invited Conor McGregor to Wrestlemania 35

Pro-wrestler Finn Balor recently teased the idea of fighting Conor McGregor in WWE. The NXT champion posted an image on his Twitter account that saw the action figures of the Irish pair and Triple H standing in the WWE ring.

McGregor later retweeted Balor's post with the caption that read, "no more mr. nice Guy!".

No more mr. nice guy! https://t.co/f9SNFts0vq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 26, 2021

Although there is no confirmation regarding Conor McGregor potentially making an appearance on WWE, 'The Notorious One' has mentioned in the past that he is not averse to doing so.

Intrestingly, McGregor's compatriot, Finn Balor, has repeatedly asked his countryman to join him at WWE.

Ahead of Wrestlemania 35 in 2019, Conor McGregor announced his retirement on Twitter. The 32-year-old said he no longer plans to compete in MMA, to which Balor replied, "See you at ‘mania brother."

See you at ‘mania brother — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 26, 2019

McGregor, however, didn't show up on Wrestlemania 35. Neither did he retire from the sport of MMA. The former UFC double champ returned to action in the following year against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Finn Balor wants to be a tag team partner of Conor McGregor

This is not the first time that Finn Balor has expressed his desire to fight alongside or against Conor McGreogr in a pro-wrestling match. 'The Demon King' had previously said that McGregor's possible arrival in WWE will be a "huge coup" for the company.

"I try and keep myself out of rumours, but it is Conor McGregor and the WWE. It’s a huge coup for the WWE. Without a doubt the biggest sports star in the world right now," Balor told The Sun. "He would bring a huge amount of eyes to our product, which would benefit everyone in WWE. If I was given the opportunity to get in the ring beside Conor, or across the ring to face him, it would be huge for me. It would be a very interesting scenario at WrestleMania. I sincerely hope they are not rumors. I hope there’s an opportunity for a story to emerge. We’re all looking forward to having Conor at WrestleMania," added Balor.