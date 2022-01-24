Watch: When Francis Ngannou playfully wrestled with a kid

Francis Ngannou is likely the scariest individual on the planet. However, it is well known that he is a soft-hearted person outside of the octagon.

The newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion has admitted in the past that he has a soft spot towards children. A video of Ngannou recently surfaced online where he was seen playfully wrestling with a kid.

Watch Ngannou's playful interaction with the kid below:

Francis Ngannou successfully defended his title for the first time at UFC 270 against Cyril Gane. 'The Predator' came away with a unanimous decision victory wherein he showed off his much-improved wrestling skills.

Francis Ngannou opens up about his UFC contract following win at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou recently shared his thoughts on his current UFC contract issue. 'The Predator' told the media at the UFC 270 post-fight news conference that he doesn't feel like a free man. Ngannou went on to say that he doesn't think the UFC has treated him fairly in his current contract situation.

Speaking about his contract, the UFC heavyweight champion said:

"I don’t feel like I’m a free man. I don’t feel like I’ve been treated good. It’s unfortunate I have to be in this position in order to say that."

Watch Ngannou at the UFC 270 post-fight press conference below:

Ngannou's current contract negotiations with UFC has been a major topic of discussion of late. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion's contract is set to expire in December 2022 and he isn't exactly on good terms with the promotion's administration.

'The Predator' was asked about his boxing aspirations during his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan. He stated that boxing is something that he plans on pursuing before his career ends.

He said:

"It's something that I must do before the end of my career! And right now, I'm looking towards any opportunity to get that because it's not like I have a lifetime here."

Watch Ngannou's post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan below:

