'When we go to scrap, somebody's got to die' - Kevin Holland explains his callout of Darren Till

Leading up to his first main event against middleweight contender Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22, Kevin Holland is already eyeing Darren Till as his future opponent.

Speaking to SCMP MMA on YouTube, Kevin Holland elaborated on why he called out Darren Till on Instagram recently. 'Trailblazer' took shots at the middleweight Israel Adesanya, who has advised TIll to rake up some wins to get his title shot.

Kevin Holland wants to face Darren Till before Israel Adesanya gets his hands on 'The Gorilla'. Looking past his opponent this weekend, Holland is anticipating a war with the Scouser in the future. 'Trailblazer' is glad that he won't have to go through a taxing weight cut to fight Till at 170 lbs.

"I just like getting in the mix. So they can be talking about something and I get to say, 'Nope!'. That's just me. If I get to fight Till, I'd be super happy... so when me and Darren Till go to scrap, I believe somebody has got to die. Great guy, good man; but somebody has to go," said Kevin Holland.

On his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's ESPN show, Till acknowledged Israel Adesanya's (MW champion) callout leading up to the latter's Light Heavyweight venture at UFC 259. The Brit thinks he must be on the right pathway, as the champion of the division has called him out.

"To be honest... None of them except Till. And I just keep saying, I hope he keeps winning so we can have that fight because you know the vibes. I just like that style... If he wants to be that Muay Thai master and thinks he can stand up with me, be my guest. Ya I like Till, I like the style, and I'll like to fight him but he just gotta win man. He just gotta get his s**t together and keep winning. Till, come on Scouser", said Adesanya.

Darren Till is fighting Marvin Vettori next

Marvin Vettori is coming off a victory over Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16 and is going to be Darren Till's next opponent. The two gladiators are set to face each other at UFC Vegas 23, which will be broadcast on the ABC Network.

Advertisement

The bout will headline the fight card and will mark Till's third outing in the Middleweight division.