"When I don't understand question, I say smash everybody" - Khamzat Chimaev explains the reason behind his callouts

Khamzat Chimaev's interviews are usually loaded with trash talk against fellow UFC fighters. The Swedish MMA starlet recently noted that his poor command of the English language is the reason behind the unrelenting callouts.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Khamzat Chimaev mentioned that his go-to phrases, such as "smash everybody," are usually meant to evade questions from reporters. Due to a lack of understanding of the English language, 'Borz' finds it difficult to comprehend and tackle many questions.

"My English is not so perfect, brother. I can say big bullsh*t, big drama show and smash somebody," chuckled Khamzat Chimaev. "I don't understand somebody when [they] give me a question. I say, 'Smash everybody.' This is a good answer for everything, you know," added Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev ascended to superstardom in 2020 following his back-to-back wins in the cage. The Chechen secured his first UFC win in his promotional debut against middleweight John Phillips at middleweight. Ten days later, Chimaev made a quick turnaround and fought Rhys McKee at welterweight.

Following a TKO victory over McKee, the promotion matched up Khamzat Chimaev against Gerald Meerschaert. The Swedish national knocked out the middleweight with the first punch he threw. After lining up three straight victories, Chimaev was awarded the Fan Choice 'Debut of the Year' award in 2020.

The Hype Train continues! 🚂



9️⃣ Fights

9️⃣ Wins

9️⃣ Finishes



Khamzat Chimaev only made his UFC debut in July and already has 3️⃣ wins under his belt 🤯#UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/aHPkUrZEj3 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 20, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev is unfazed by Nick Diaz's 'gangster' persona

Nick Diaz is reportedly in talks with the UFC brass for a comeback fight in 2021. In the UFC 261 post-fight presser, UFC president Dana White did not refute the possibility of matching up Khamzat Chimaev against Nick Diaz.

“Nick wants to fight. Sure, (we’ll give him one). We’ll see how this goes. He’s waiting for me in the back right now. I’m going to go talk to him,” said Dana White.

It appears that Chimaev is interested in locking horns with Nick Diaz as well. 'Borz' is aware of the "gangster" gimmick donned by the Diaz brothers. Khamzat Chimaev, who grew up in Chechnya, claims to have endured a much more hostile environment than any other fighter on the roster.

“Everybody knows him in this world, the MMA world. He’s good. These good guys, they’re like play gangsters. It’s going to be a good fight if he wants to fight against me. I don’t know. Maybe he’s scared,” added Khamzat Chimaev. (Transcription credits: MMA Junkie)