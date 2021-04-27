Khamzat Chimaev calls out Jorge Masvidal for a potential clash in August.

UFC prospect Khamzat Chimaev seemed to be on an incredible rise after fighting twice in ten days across the middleweight and welterweight divisions on Fight Island. He then fought middleweight Gerald Meerschaert at middleweight and secured a knockout within 17 seconds of the first round.

In an incredible turn of events, the newly ranked Chimaev was set to fight number three-ranked middleweight contender Leon Edwards. The bout fell through multiple times because of both men contracting COVID-19. While Edwards recovered and returned to fight Belal Muhammed, Chimaev struggled with the after-effects of the disease, even announcing retirement.

Fast forward to today and Khamzat Chimaev is ready and raring to go. He seems to be healthy and actively training while looking for a comeback fight.

Surprise surprise I’m coming back to smash everybody 😁 pic.twitter.com/2oOFJ1N4CN — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 23, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev calls out Jorge Masvidal:

Jorge Masvidal suffered the first knockout loss of his 50-fight career at the hands of Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 261. 'Gamebred' met 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in a rematch of their UFC 251 title bout. Usman secured a spectacular knockout in the second round to retain his title.

Nick Diaz was present in the audience and is apparently looking for a comeback fight. Jorge Masvidal offered to welcome Diaz back to the UFC. Khamzat Chimaev also seemed interested in fighting Nick Diaz.

However, in his latest tweet, 'Borz' called out Jorge Masvidal for a potential clash in August.

Tell gamebred when he wake up from Saturday night I will fight him in August I’m not sure if he still sleeping 😴 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 27, 2021

While this would be an interesting fight between two very tough men, we're not sure if Masvidal will take Chimaev up on his offer. This fight does more for Khamzat Chimaev than for Masvidal. Then again, Jorge Masvidal has said time and again that he loves to scrap, so you never know. We could see two brawlers throwing down with everything they've got. It will make for a great addition to any fight card, that's for sure.

Chimaev seems to have his eyes set on not one or two, but three titles. In an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, 'Borz' said he's ready to return and fight the champions across welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight, suggesting that he could beat Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz.

Obviously, the man is raring to go, but he may be getting a little ahead of himself. That said, you've got to appreciate his enthusiasm. We can't wait to see this man back in action sooner rather than later.