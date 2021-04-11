When Jan Blachowicz predicted that UFC Vegas 23 winner Mateusz Gamrot would become lightweight champion

Jan Blachowicz believes UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot is championship material.

In an interview with Marc Raimondi around a month before Mateusz Gamrot secured his first UFC win, the UFC light heavyweight champion stated with conviction that he would bear a belt someday.

Mateusz Gamrot is a compatriot of Jan Blachowicz, both hailing from Poland.

"Polish fighter in UFC, Mateusz Gamrot, I believe he will be champion soon. He lost his last fight but it was a little controversial about this decision. But believe me, in future, he will be in the top, and I believe he will be the champion."

.@JanBlachowicz told me last month that he believes Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) will be a UFC champion pic.twitter.com/LLegIox3ji — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 10, 2021

Mateusz Gamrot secured a knockout win at UFC Vegas 23

Former KSW champion Mateusz Gamrot debuted in the UFC in October last year against Guram Kutateladze at UFC Fight Night: Orgeta vs. Korean Zombie. 'Gamer' lost that fight narrowly via split decision at the end of the third round, which is why Jan Blachowicz called it a "controversial loss" in his statement.

Mateusz Gamrot was on an undefeated career streak before dropping the split decision Guram Kutateladze. However, he has bounced back well this Saturday with an explosive second-round knockout over Scott Holtzman at UFC on ABC 2.

During an exchange on the feet, Mateusz Gamrot simply dropped Scott Holtzman with a massive right hand and followed up with a flurry of strikes to seal the deal and take the win home.

Here's a look at the stunning KO:

This also happens to be the first knockout win of Mateusz Gamrot's career. Before this, most of his wins came via decisions or submissions, and a few via technical knockouts.

"Feel perfect. This is my first knockout in my career. I want to say to every fighter in my division, I'm coming for the top. I am really so happy," Gamrot said in his post-fight interview.

Best known for his ground skills, Mateusz Gamrot proved with this knockout win that he is a force to be reckoned with in the UFC lightweight division.