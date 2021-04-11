When Jim Miller pushed Dustin Poirier to his limits with stinging calf kicks

Although Jim Miller lost to Dustin Poirier in their UFC 208 clash, the lightweight ace threw devastating calf kicks that battered The Diamond's legs.

Jim Miller headlined tonight's preliminary card at UFC Vegas 23. The lightweight veteran made his 37th outing on the promotion's second ABC network event.

With this, Miller ties the record for most UFC fights with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. To commemorate Jim Miller's UFC record, let's have a look at one of the veteran's most iconic battles.

Right from the get-go, the two gladiators started pushing the pace and traded some heavy shots. At the end of the first round, Miller shot in for a takedown, proceeding to take Poirier's back for a submission attempt. However, the ATT protege managed to stay on his feet for the rest of the round.

The second round saw Dustin Poirier put on a striking clinic with his sharp boxing throughout. Jim Miller had no response to Poirier's aggressive striking and somehow survived The Diamond's crisp combinations.

Things took a turn in the third round when Jim Miller surprised Dustin Poirier with debilitating calf kicks. Miller's cornermen noted Poirier limping on his leg and advised the veteran to continue chopping at his opponent's legs.

Dustin Poirier held on to one of Jim Miller's lethal kicks and proceeded for a takedown. With a couple of minutes remaining on the clock, Poirier decided to stay on top and inflict damage to evade Jim Miller's calf kicks.

Judging by Poirier's limp in the post-fight Octagon interview, it seems that Jim Miller's leg kicks took a toll on the former interim champion.

Dustin Poirier has added calf kicks to his arsenal

Apart from the Jim Miller fight, Dustin Poirier was also on the receiving end of brutal calf kicks in the Justin Gaethje bout (UFC on FOX 29).

The Diamond has now incorporated this benumbing technique to his skillset. Poirier's kicking game was on full display at UFC 257 when he chopped at Conor McGregor's legs from the beginning of their blockbuster rematch.

Absolutely class from poirier, leg kicks were a killer. UFC 257: Dustin Poirier defeats Conor McGregor via TKO in Round 2 #UFC257 https://t.co/Gr60QuUKl5 — Harry Oakley (@Sunderbluff) January 24, 2021