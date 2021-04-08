What record will Jim Miller break at UFC Vegas 23?

Jim Miller will headline the preliminary card at UFC Vegas 23. Stepping into the Octagon for the 37th time, the UFC veteran will break the record for the most fights in UFC history. Miller currently shares the top position with another UFC veteran, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Cerrone is expected to tie Jim Miller soon as he steps into the Octagon against Diego Sanchez at the UFC Fight Night on May 18th. When asked about holding the record for the most fights in UFC history, Jim Miller told MyMMA News:

"It’s funny cause I’ve been the guy that’s held the title of the most fights in the UFC a few times. Cause he (Donald Cerrone) keeps tying me. You know it’s cool, I mean it’s definitely a milestone. It’s definitely something you know, pushing 40 fights in the UFC. That’s my short-term goal, to get to 40."

Jim Miller is in love with elk hunting

The 37-year-old made his debut with the promotion at UFC 89 back in 2008 and plans to continue fighting for the foreseeable future. Jim Miller wants to reach the 40-fight mark and is likely to achieve this feat as he is not choosy when it comes to his opponents.

Miller also expressed his desire to fight on the UFC 264 card in July, which will be headlined by the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

While the submission artist is not opposed to fighting on short notice, he has picked up a hobby that could be a hurdle in achieving the 40-fight milestone. Talking about his love for elk hunting, When asked about reaching the milestone, Jim Miller said:

"If they offer, I will take them for the most part. There’s a few things that will keep me from accepting a fight and most of that is injuries and stuff like that. But other than that, I have kind of fallen in love with elk hunting."

"You know, as a Capricorn, it sucks. My wife would probably rather that I fight as opposed to going to the mountains for two weeks by myself. But it could happen. I don’t look past anybody. Every fight is the most important of my career," added Miller.