"He's rubbing a gun on his d**k" - When Joe Rogan showed hilarious video evidence to claim Adolf Hitler was high on drugs during 1936 Olympic games

Joe Rogan comments on Adolf Hitler's eccentric behavior during the 1936 Olympic games.

In an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan, along with English poet Brian Moses, discussed German dictator Adolf Hitler's unusual appearance during the Olympic games in 1936. During the episode, the UFC color commentator analyzed Hitler's excessive trembling, which according to Rogan could indicate the usage of illegal drugs by the Nazi leader.

Expressing his disbelief at Hitler's actions, the JRE host said:

"I was watching a video of Hitler tweaking. Hitler's on speed. He did a lot of speed. He's at the 1936 Olympics and he's sitting in the audience like this...like tweaking...He's just rocking back and forth. Tweaking. 100% tweaking. So, I mean there's no way you rock like that if not tweaking."

Rogan continued:

"Where is his left hand? What is happening there? His left hand's got a glove and he is rubbing a gun on his d**k...How weird is that man? How weird is it to see that guy? Might as well be a meth head right? He's got something he is touching his d**k with and that something in his hand is in between his legs...It could be a cane. It might be a gun. I think it looks more like a can now that I am looking at."

You can check out the clip where Joe Rogan discusses Adolf Hitler:

Joe Rogan weigh-ins on Charles Oliveira's superior Jiu-Jitsu skills ahead of UFC 280 title fight

On a recent episode of his popular podcast show The Joe Rogan Experience, host Joe Rogan discussed the upcoming title bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Chiming in on his thoughts on Oliveira, the popular podcaster believes that the Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills are of "world championship caliber". Rogan believes that the former champion has the ability to strangle even heavyweight fighters.

Giving props to 'Do Bronx' Jiu-jitsu skills, Rogan said:

"If you get a guy like Charles Oliveira who's that good at jiu-jitsu, he could strangle a f**king heavyweight... Oliveira's jiu-jitsu is some of the best I have ever seen in MMA. It is like world championship caliber jiu-jitsu. But he's doing it in an MMA match. He's the one guy where it doesn't matter what happens in the fight, if you go to the ground with him you are in deep s**t."

Catch Rogan discuss the upcoming Oliveira vs. Makachev fight below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far