When Joey Diaz started the rumor of Joe Rogan's CIA connection 

In 2021, Joey Diaz revealed a prank he'd been performing on longtime friend Eddie Bravo that involved Joe Rogan and the CIA.

Diaz, a stand-up comedian, actor, and friend of both Rogan and Bravo, sat down with the UFC color commentator on his podcast and admitted that he'd convinced Bravo that Rogan was working with the CIA.

Going into hilarious detail, the 59-year-old had planted a fake camera in one of Rogan's studios, and would regularly point it out to Bravo whenever the pair were in the building together. Diaz continued this for months, telling Bravo he believed that the JRE host was recording them and speaking to the CIA.

Diaz went as far as to pay one of his friends who owned a blacked-out police car to park outside the studio and then speed away whenever Eddie Bravo left the building.

Due to the popularity of Joe Rogan's podcast and the vastly different guests he has interviewed, which includes ex-CIA & FBI agents, it's no surprise that after careful planning by Diaz, Bravo would have believed Rogan was working with the CIA.

Joe Rogan reveals recent controversy has benefitted his podcast

Joe Rogan shocked the world when he accepted Spotify's offer of $200 million to host the Joe Rogan Experience podcast exclusively on their platform last year.

Undeniably one of the most influential people on the internet with one of the largest platforms, Rogan was met with some controversy earlier this year when a video of the 54-year-old using a racial slur went viral in February.

This led to many people wanting JRE removed from Spotify. Rogan has since apologized and has maintained support from UFC fighters such as Israel Adesanya.

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, the UFC color commentator reflected on the incident, admitting that while it was a serious issue, he was still surprised that he benefitted from it.

"I gained two million subscribers during that time... It [JRE] just kept growing and growing. It had never been bigger than it had been like at the end of all of it. It just made it bigger... If you have f***ed in the past or made mistakes or done something wrong, that gives you an opportunity to discuss those things and... to apologize if you feel the need to apologize, and also to just address it... I mean it's horrible to say it's a benefit, that it's a good thing that it happened. But it was a benefit."

