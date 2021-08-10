Who will be the upcoming guests on Joe Rogan's podcast?

Joe Rogan does not announce the names of all the guests appearing on his podcast beforehand. Hence, we have made an unofficial list of upcoming guests based on the names Joe Rogan has mentioned on his podcast and social media.
While some have made announcements on their own social media accounts, others have expressed interest in appearing on Rogan's podcast over Twitter.
While not all names might end up featuring on the Joe Rogan experience, here is a list of guests we can expect in the upcoming episodes:
September 2021:
Josh Dublin - Lawyer, activist and Innocence Project Ambassador Advisor.
To be announced:
Ric Flair - Retired professional wrestler
Glenn Greenwald - Journalist and author
Rob Wolf - Author and paleo diet advocate
Joey Diaz - Stand-up comedian and actor
David Chase - Writer, director and creator of The Sopranos
John Dudley - Professional archer and archery coach
Randall Carlson - Geological and anthropological theorist
Adam Greentree - Hunter and adventurer
Philip Goff - Philosopher and consciousness researcher
Rizwan Virk - Entrepreneur, angel investor and author of The Simulation Hypothesis
Rory MacDonald - Mixed martial artist in the PFL (welterweight)
Yves Edwards - Retired mixed martial artist
Greg Hardy - Mixed martial artist in the UFC (heavyweight)
Mike Posner - Singer-songwriter
Meghan Murphy - Writer, journalist and founder of Feminist Current blog/podcast
Megyn Kelly - Journalist and TV personality
Ryan Hall - Mixed martial artist in the UFC (Featherweight)
Jamie Foxx - Actor, comedian and singer
Mark Schultz - World Champion freestyle wrestler and Olympic gold medalist
Sylvester Stallone - Actor
Chatri Sityodtong - Founder/CEO of ONE Championship
Stephen West - Host of Philosophize This! podcast
Tony Ferguson - Mixed martial artist in the UFC (lightweight)
Eddie Bravo - Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer (10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu)
Daniel Cormier - Retired mixed martial artist, former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion
Gegard Mousasi - Mixed martial artist and Bellator Middleweight Champion
Brock Lesnar- Current WWE Universal Champion, former WWE and UFC Heavyweight Champion
Joe Rogan's exclusive deal with Spotify
According to The Wall Street Journal, Joe Rogan signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Spotify back in May 2020, worth $100m (£82 million). The deal gave Spotify a worldwide exclusive, but not ownership, of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
The deal saw the removal of Joe Rogan's podcast from all other platforms, including YouTube. While Rogan initially lost a lot of fans, it seems like the UFC color commentator is too big to fail in the podcast industry.