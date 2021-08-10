Who will be the upcoming guests on Joe Rogan's podcast?

Joe Rogan does not announce the names of all the guests appearing on his podcast beforehand. Hence, we have made an unofficial list of upcoming guests based on the names Joe Rogan has mentioned on his podcast and social media.

While some have made announcements on their own social media accounts, others have expressed interest in appearing on Rogan's podcast over Twitter.

While not all names might end up featuring on the Joe Rogan experience, here is a list of guests we can expect in the upcoming episodes:

September 2021:

Josh Dublin - Lawyer, activist and Innocence Project Ambassador Advisor.

To be announced:

Ric Flair - Retired professional wrestler

Glenn Greenwald - Journalist and author

Rob Wolf - Author and paleo diet advocate

Joey Diaz - Stand-up comedian and actor

David Chase - Writer, director and creator of The Sopranos

John Dudley - Professional archer and archery coach

Randall Carlson - Geological and anthropological theorist

Adam Greentree - Hunter and adventurer

Philip Goff - Philosopher and consciousness researcher

Rizwan Virk - Entrepreneur, angel investor and author of The Simulation Hypothesis

Rory MacDonald - Mixed martial artist in the PFL (welterweight)

Yves Edwards - Retired mixed martial artist

Greg Hardy - Mixed martial artist in the UFC (heavyweight)

Mike Posner - Singer-songwriter

Meghan Murphy - Writer, journalist and founder of Feminist Current blog/podcast

Megyn Kelly - Journalist and TV personality

Ryan Hall - Mixed martial artist in the UFC (Featherweight)

Jamie Foxx - Actor, comedian and singer

Mark Schultz - World Champion freestyle wrestler and Olympic gold medalist

Sylvester Stallone - Actor

Chatri Sityodtong - Founder/CEO of ONE Championship

Stephen West - Host of Philosophize This! podcast

Tony Ferguson - Mixed martial artist in the UFC (lightweight)

Eddie Bravo - Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer (10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu)

Daniel Cormier - Retired mixed martial artist, former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion

Gegard Mousasi - Mixed martial artist and Bellator Middleweight Champion

Brock Lesnar- Current WWE Universal Champion, former WWE and UFC Heavyweight Champion

Joe Rogan's exclusive deal with Spotify

According to The Wall Street Journal, Joe Rogan signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Spotify back in May 2020, worth $100m (£82 million). The deal gave Spotify a worldwide exclusive, but not ownership, of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Starting December 1st all new JRE episodes will be exclusively on @spotify @spotifypodcasts.

Video and audio, all free for everyone. Enjoy! https://t.co/YaqvZALzGI — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 25, 2020

The deal saw the removal of Joe Rogan's podcast from all other platforms, including YouTube. While Rogan initially lost a lot of fans, it seems like the UFC color commentator is too big to fail in the podcast industry.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh