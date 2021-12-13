When & why was Julianna Pena arrested?

Julianna Pena is one of the most vicious women in MMA, however, she can be just as ferocious outside of the cage. In December 2015, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' was arrested and charged with two counts of assault after kicking multiple men in the groin outside a bar.

Pena and her training partner Josh Gow were involved in a street fight with 20 people outside Globe Bar and Kitchen. During the brawl, Gow suffered a facial injury and the duo walked to Zola's bar to use its bathroom and get his face cleaned up.

Pena claimed that she knew the owner, however, the employees at Zola's denied them entry because Gow's face was covered in blood. According to multiple witness statements, this caused Pena to become irate and kick two employees in the groin. Following the incident, the UFC fighter and Gow were shoved out of the bar. Pena was soon taken into custody for allegedly assaulting two subjects at Zola's bar.

Julianna Pena stuns Amanda Nunes to become the new women's bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena pulled one of MMA's biggest upsets by scoring a second-round submission victory over Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269. 'The Lioness' was handed her first defeat since September 2014.

After a spectacular performance over Nunes, here's what Pena said during the post-fight press conference:

“I told you, don’t ever doubt me again. Willpower, strength and determination will take you places. You literally have the ability to do anything you want in this life, and I just proved that tonight. Amanda has been such a great champion, and she’s done a ton for the sport,” Peña added after ending her opponent’s 12-fight winning streak. “For me to be able to take out arguably the greatest of all time is something that’s still sinking in right now.”

You can watch Julianna Pena's full interview at the post-fight press conference below:

With Julianna Pena becoming the new women's bantamweight champion, there is a huge list of interesting matchups for her first title defense. However, it is likely that Pena's first order of business will be an immediate rematch with the Brazilian.

