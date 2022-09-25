"When he jumped the cage and battered team McGregor" - Fans share their favorite Khabib Nurmagomedov moment 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's illustrious career is a collection of highs. Undefeated in his career, Nurmagomedov never suffered the agony of a loss, and his lowest moments weren't to do with his ability in the octagon.

Five days after his 34th birthday, the UFC asked fans on Twitter what their favorite moment was from his time as a professional mixed martial artist.

"What is your favorite @TeamKhabib moment?"

Fans poured in with responses from across his career, but much of it concerned Conor McGregor and their infamous rivalry. One fan suggested that the aftermath of the two's historic UFC 229 fight was the most enjoyable:

"When he jumped the cage and battered team mcgreggor"

Another fan posted a funny recreation of Nurmagomedov knocking down McGregor:

Fans chimed in about the brutal beatdown the Irishman endured at the champion's hands:

"Making Conor say " It's Only Business " imagine how bad you have to beat a man in the UFC to say that mid fight [laughing emojis x2]"

Some of Khabib Nurmagomedov's iconic lines warranted a mention too.

"This is number one bulls**t."

"Send me location."

"Let's talk now!"

"Let's go with your chicken!"

"I'm going to smash your boy, guys!"

Fans were divided on how they viewed his retirement:

#JFM @1judgejackson @ufc 🏾 @TeamKhabib When no amount of money in the world made him consider breaking his word to his mother after his father passed away🕊️ @ufc @TeamKhabib When no amount of money in the world made him consider breaking his word to his mother after his father passed away🕊️👑🙏🏾

100 @Menacee0 @ufc @TeamKhabib When he convinced his fans he retired for his mother when it was actually the weight cuts @ufc @TeamKhabib When he convinced his fans he retired for his mother when it was actually the weight cuts 👍

One fan was just grateful to him for introducing Hasbulla to the world:

Khabib Nurmagomedov is firmly behind Islam Makhachev and his upcoming championship fight

'The Eagle' did not just leave the lightweight division with an undefeated and dominant legacy. He also left behind a worthy contender in Islam Makhachev, whom he groomed for years and touted as his successor.

Makhachev's ten-fight win streak has earned him a title shot against former champion Charles Oliveira. The two will headline UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi and compete for the vacant lightweight belt.

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is more invested in Makhachev's first championship fight than he ever was for his own fights. Sonnen said in an interview with MiddleEasy:

"Khabib has talked more and been more interesting with his talk than any fight that he had. Even ones that he was promoting for himself. I mean, Islam is very near and dear. This is the heir apparent to the throne, and that's according to the king, who is Khabib."

Watch the full interview below:

