When is Justin Gaethje's next UFC bout?

A few weeks ago, Ali Abdelaziz claimed that Justin Gaethje will likely fight early next year and is looking to take on a big-name opponent when returning to the octagon.

Gaethje has had mixed success in his previous outings, beating Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson, but also suffering defeats to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

'The Highlight' most recently lost to Oliveira, but is seemingly keen to face Conor McGregor should the Irishman return to the sport next year. While speaking to ESPN about Gaethje's potential return, Ali Abdelaziz stated:

"He’s good, man. Justin Gaethje, we’re probably going to see him at the beginning of next year. His nose is still… yesterday I had to stop him from training. He tried to grapple and I jumped in. I was like ‘Stop.’ His nose is not healed."

While continuing to speak to ESPN, Abdelaziz gave some insight into Gaethje's future opponent:

"I would love to see him fight Conor McGregor when he comes back, or some big fights. This is what he’s looking for. He’s not going to be there for some guys to make a name off him."

Conor McGregor is one of the names Abdelaziz mentioned, with the Irishman currently on a two-fight loss streak under the UFC banner. As mentioned, Justin Gaethje previously lost to Charles Oliveira, but the American is still one of the best contenders in the division. He would be a tough test for McGregor given his lack of action in recent months.

When did Justin Gaethje join the UFC?

Despite Justin Gaethje seemingly being part of the UFC forever, 'The Highlight' only joined the organization back in 2017. The American has fought ten times under the UFC banner, and made his official debut against Michael Johnson in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale.

Gaethje wasn't a part of the Ultimate Fighter, but put on an impressive performance against Johnson. 'The Highlight' won in the second round via stoppage and earned himself a quick step-up in class for his next bout. The 33-year-old took on Eddie Alvarez in his second bout, but lost in round three via KO.

Justin Gaethje's first UFC loss had a slight knock-on effect, with the American going on to lose his next bout against Dustin Poirier. However, 'The Highlight' went on to win his next four bouts in a row, beating the likes of James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson.

The 33-year-old is now looking for his next bout and seems to be setting his sights on Conor McGregor, with Ali Abdelaziz stating that Gaethje will likely fight early next year.

