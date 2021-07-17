When Khabib Nurmagomedov accurately predicted that Conor McGregor would "kill" Jose Aldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov's ability to accurately predict the outcome of fights is no less than his former adversary Conor McGregor. While the Irishman proudly declared himself 'Mystic Mac' for his accurate predictions, Nurmagomedov doesn't parade his ability to do the same.

In 2015, when Conor McGregor was set to face Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title, Khabib Nurmagomedov accurately predicted the result. In a video released by BJPenn.com, 'The Eagle' can be seen accurately predicting McGregor's knockout of Aldo.

Nurmagomedov and the Irishman were on good terms at the time, and the undefeated Dagestani fighter even acknowledged the same in an interview.

"He’s a striking guy, I like him. I think he can beat Jose Aldo, maybe finish him. But a lot of people think Jose Aldo beat him but, in my opinion, I think [Conor] kills him."

While he was cordial with McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov was confident he'd smash 'The Notorious' if the Irishman moved up to the lightweight division. When asked about the outcome of a potential clash with McGregor, Khabib's response came true three years later.

"I like Conor McGregor but, he come to 155, 4 minutes I smash him – no problem."

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Conor McGregor's days as an elite fighter are over

Following McGregor's horrific leg break at UFC 264, Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't think the Irishman will ever be the same fighter again. According to Nurmagomedov, McGregor's been out of the game for too long and that the Irishman is likely to lose if he faces any elite opponents in the 155 lbs division.

In an interview with ESPN following UFC 264, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated the following about McGregor:

"Without broken legs, yes, [he could be the same]," Nurmagomedov said. "But with broken legs, he's never going to kick the same. With him, no, I don't believe [he'll return to the top]. Conor have good age but what happened with his mind, legs -- this guy is finished, but he's good for promotion."

