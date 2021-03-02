Watch: When Khabib Nurmagomedov accused UFC referee Herb Dean of allowing Conor McGregor to cheat

In a recently released video on the internet, viewers can see Khabib Nurmagomedov accusing UFC referee Herb Dean of allowing Conor McGregor to cheat during their clash at UFC 229.

In what didn't appear to be a serious accusation, Khabib asked Dean how much the UFC paid him to allow McGregor some unfair advantages in the fight. The conversation likely took place ahead of Khabib's fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

Herb Dean responded by saying he was just doing his job as always. Khabib Nurmagomedov then said he had forgiven him for whatever transpired during his title fight in 2018.

Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father Abdulmanap then hugged Dean. All three men broke into smiles, indicating they put the incident behind them.

lol khabib asks herb dean "how much money did ufc pay to him to allow conor to cheat in his fight" pic.twitter.com/fGYuHaQB3V — Sophia (@Sophia99554652) February 28, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov forgave Herb Dean for failing to punish McGregor's fouls during the fight because he won. However, what if he had lost the fight?

Did Conor McGregor cheat against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229?

Herb Dean is widely considered as one of the best referees in the world currently. However, he has made his fair share of mistakes over the years, and at UFC 229, it was very evident.

McGregor violated the rules multiple times in the fight. Dean warned him for wrongfully kneeing Nurmagomedov to the side of the head, while he was also cautioned for interlocking his toes against the fence and grabbing the gloves, as well as the fence.

.@Conor Chicken Mcgregor is not the same person after brutally beaten,humiliated by Khabib at UFC 229, he cheated with the help of Referee Herpes Dean Interlocking toes, hitting Illegal knee to Khabib, grabbing shorts, fence finally Tapped like chicken haha @TeamKhabib @espnmma https://t.co/c2eHVQ3sRO — Hussaini Sufiani (@Sufiani100) May 9, 2020

Advertisement

After causing multiple violations, it was surprising that Dean didn't take any action against Conor McGregor. During the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov even pointed at McGregor, who was grabbing his gloves, to no avail.

Do you think Herb Dean seriously got paid by the UFC to allow Conor McGregor to cheat at UFC 229? Did you spot McGregor's violations while the fight was going on? Sound off in the comments.