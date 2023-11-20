When Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Ireland's Katie Taylor and LeBron James for global award after retirement

In 2020, undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov won the prestigious BBC World Sport Star of the Year award ahead of numerous other prominent sporting figures.

Global sporting icons, including basketball legend LeBron James and reigning boxing women's lightweight champion Katie Taylor, were also nominated for the award.

While Taylor was undefeated at the time, with a record of 18-0 and having already attained undisputed status in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov ultimately came out on top based on a public vote on the BBC website.

Earlier the same year, 'The Eagle' had called an end to his legendary career after taking his spotless record to 29-0 with a dominant win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

His retirement came mere months after the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Reacting to the award win, 'The Eagle' penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing:

"This award means a lot for me. Recognition is the one of the biggest motivation in the life, as in the sport."

Nurmagomedov is often considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

During his tenure in the UFC, the Dagestani defeated bonafide MMA legends, including former two-division champion Conor McGregor, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

'The Eagle' was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022. Nurmagomedov has also been instrumental in his long-time friend and protege, Islam Makhachev, rising as the lightweight champion.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about Islam Makhachev's potential

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are two of the best MMA fighters Dagestan has ever produced. While 'The Eagle' ruled the lightweight division from 2018 till his retirement in 2020. Makhachev didn't take long to reclaim his friend's old title.

During an interview with Daniel Cormier, the former lightweight king narrated how Makhachev showed great potential from an early age:

"He and my big brother Shamil. Like they go like 15 people [for tournaments], [and] only two guys [used to] become champion[s]. Islam and Shamil. [And I used to be like] Ok, Shamil is the champion, I understand, but who are you? He was a small guy, 24 kilos, and he [used to] come back with [a] gold medal. Since that time [to till] now... This guy keep[s] doing the same thing. Winning, winning, winning."

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (0:58):