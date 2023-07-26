When Khabib Nurmagomedov ended the best player debate by giving strong opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov's passion for football is well documented, and the former UFC champion supports European giants Real Madrid avidly.

'The Eagle', regarded as one of the GOATs of MMA, was once asked to share who he believed was the greatest footballer of all time. Nurmagomedov declared Cristiano Ronaldo to be the best ever, and one wonders if his affinity for Real Madrid tilted his decision towards the Portuguese legend.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said this:

"He is the best ever. Keep doing your things champ. You inspire millions of people around the world."

See the post below:

Whilst Khabib Nurmagomedov has never shared his favorite footballer, he was captured emulating Cristiano Ronaldo's famous celebration after scoring a goal during a match with friends last year.

In 2022, Nurmagomedov also featured in a Etihad Airways commercial promoting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The former champion's presence in the advert drew mixed reactions from fans, who felt morally conflicted about accusations of human rights violations penned against Qatar.

Donald Trump shares his opinion on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Donald Trump shares a good relationship with UFC president Dana White, and the 45th U.S. president has often been seen as pay-per-view events, including the recently held UFC 290 card.

Trump was recently interviewed by former UFC champion Matt Serra and comedian Jim Norton, during which he shared his thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov as a fighter.

Donald Trump was highly complimentary of 'The Eagle', labeling him as a "fantastic fighter." The former U.S. president also pondered on Nurmagomedov's retirement, which the Russian announced after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020.

Nurmagomedov's retirement stemmed from the death of his father, Abdulmanap, who was his longtime coach as well. Following the passing of his father, the former champion promised his mother he would stop fighting, and 'The Eagle' has made no indications of a return to the sport.

During Donald Trump's interview, he said this:

"I think Khabib was great and looks like he probably doesn't come back. But I asked Dana [White] last night, 'When is Khabib [coming back?] Are you gonna get him to come back?' I thought he was a seriously good fighter... I thought he was a fantastic fighter."

Watch the video below:

𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ @Sa_Gwang pic.twitter.com/sRDfBySjyP "I thought he was a fantastic fighter" -Donald Trump talking about Khabib