When Khabib Nurmagomedov got labeled as 'Karen of MMA' by a brash Paddy Pimblett

Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the greatest fighters to have ever entered the octagon. However, despite the success he has had, Paddy Pimblett once labeled the former UFC lightweight champion as the 'Karen of MMA'.

Ahead of his UFC debut back in September 2021, Pimblett sat down for an interview with Submission Radio, during which he spoke about Nurmagomedov.

While trashing 'The Eagle' for being unhappy about Mike Tyson smoking cannabis during his appearance on the boxing legend's podcast, he said:

“He’s become the Karen of the MMA scene. See him on the podcast with Mike Tyson the other day? He’s going, ‘Can you put this fast food away and this weed?’ No lad, it’s his podcast, he’ll do what he wants. Shut up. You’ve been invited on as a guest lad, do as you’re told, you divvy." (h/t MMA Mania):

The comments made by Paddy Pimblett upset the fans of Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, 'The Baddy' was unbothered by the hate he got and suggested that he wouldn't shy away from speaking his mind.

During an episode of UFC Unfiltered, he said:

"Just don't understand how you can go on a podcast called 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' and complain about him smoking cannabis. What planet do you live on, bro? Anyone asks me a question about it, I'm not going to shy away from it. I'll answer it honestly. I don't care what all the fanboys got to say about me. That's why some people love me and some hate me."

Coach recalls warning Khabib Nurmagomedov about Conor McGregor's insult directed at his family

The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor has been etched in the history books forever.

Things got very personal between the two in the build-up to the fight as 'The Notorious' involved the Dagestani's family and religion in an attempt to get into his head.

During an exclusive interview with Lord Ping, Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez recalled how he had to prepare 'The Eagle' for the mental warfare. He said:

"I told Khabib everyday he's going to come after your family, religion and your country. We talked about that for months leading up to the fight, and sure enough he did what any scumbag fighter would do. If you're a scumbag fighter you come after those things and you shouldn't. Come after the fighter fine, but using country and religion should never be allowed."