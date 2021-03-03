When Khabib Nurmagomedov played Dagestani version of basketball that has "only one rule" 

Khabib Nurmagomedov is possibly regarded as the greatest lightweight to set foot in a UFC octagon. But it isn't just MMA that fascinates the 32-year old champion. During the Islamic festival of Ramadan, Khabib was seen with his friends in a grueling game of Dagestani basketball that swears to live by just one rule.

@WillHarrisAOAF documented Dagestani basketball. This was their warm up before getting into the actual training session.https://t.co/ADsfwDYAVQ — Riehmann (@RiehmannC) March 2, 2021

Leading up to his controversial UFC 229 showdown against Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov left no stone unturned in his preparation for the fight. While it seemed to many that Conor may, in fact, be taking 'The Eagle' lightly by drinking through fight-week, Nurmagomedov seemed in top shape and ready to take on the Dubliner.

"Don't know [why]. I just had this venom in me or something. I don't know why. I had people holed up in a hotel, from that part of the world [Russia], and I would ring and arrange a fight. So they come from the hotel down to the gym and have a full-blown fight; no head guard. I'd win. You know, we'd have a war, and I'd win, and I'd knock the guy out. And then I'd go off and celebrate, and then I'd come back in three days."

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a renowned martial artist for his serious work ethic and discipline. Challenging his training partners and friends, Nurmagomedov was seen indulging in a quick game of Dagestani basketball. The rules according to him are very simple and straightforward.

We gonna show you Dagestani basketball, without rules. Only one rule - don't hurt yourself!

Not expecting to be dominated the way he was, Conor McGregor suffered a fourth-round submission loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The possibility of a rematch between the two has loomed over the UFC's future plans, but none have seen the light of day.

Khabib Nurmagomedov remains at the top

Khabib Nurmagomedov most-recently defended his lightweight crown against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Having lost his beloved father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib promised his mother that the Gaethje fight would be his last. Hanging up his gloves at the end of the fight, he walked out, still regarded as the king of the 155-ers.

