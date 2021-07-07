When Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed what he thought of Conor McGregor saying "it's only business" in their fight

Shortly after beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed how he felt after Conor McGregor said "it's only business" midway through their fight.

'The Eagle' stated in an interview that Conor McGregor made the comment in the hope of getting Khabib to relax and calm down during the fight. Nurmagomedov believes McGregor wanted the then-UFC lightweight champion to hold back during the bout.

Here's the full Khabib Nurmagomedov interview:

Nurmagomedov added that the fight had already gone past three rounds and Conor McGregor's comments only showcased his weakness.

"He tried to talk with me about, it's only business. This meant for me, 'please calm down, don't smash me, don't smash me'. It's only business, you know, he tried to get me to relax. We already finish three-round fight and then he beginning, tried to talk about this only business. It just showed his weakness."

At UFC 229, Nurmagomedov defeated the Irishman via a fourth-round submission. After being dominated for the majority of the fight, McGregor was forced to tap during the penultimate round..

That being said, since losing the fight to Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor has been vouching for a rematch against 'The Eagle'. However, the former UFC lightweight champion announced his retirement after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020.

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon at UFC 264

At the UFC 264 pay-per-view on July 10, Conor McGregor will return to the octagon for a trilogy showdown against Dustin Poirier.

The former two-division UFC champion's goal will be to avenge his UFC 257 loss to 'The Diamond' and get back in the win column for the first time since early 2020.

The last time McGregor was victorious inside the octagon was at UFC 246 when he defeated Donald Cerrone. A victory over Poirier at UFC 264 would be the Irishman's first win at 155 pounds since he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

But given how resilient Poirier himself was at UFC 257, 'The Diamond' definitely shouldn't be overlooked.

