When was the last time a UFC event was held in the UK?

The UFC may be massively famous around the world, but the well-renowned promotion has had its fair share of challenges with setting up events in the UK. Having been criticized for mostly featuring famous British fighters, the UFC was targeted for being biased in the land of the Brits. Upon receiving the backlash, UK president of the UFC Marshall Zelaznik said:

"Obviously, championship fights for the most part are elevated to the pay-per-view cards. The pay-per-view cards over here, because of the time change, make it a bit of a challenge in the U.S. to see the impact you're hoping to see from the championship fights. It's a bit of a business decision, but that's not to say we'll never have a pay-per-view here or we'll never have a championship fight here."

When did the UFC last visit the United Kingdom?

The UFC last visited the UK for UFC Fight Night 147 on 16 March 2019.

With Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till headlining the event, a sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London was treated to some sumptuous octagon action. But the UFC has since been unable to stack up another fight card at the revered location.

While a much sought-after card did make the rounds during March last year, the COVID-19 pandemic rendered it impossible for the event to take place. Owing to the situation, president of the UFC, Dana White, said:

"Obviously, things are changing by the hour. This morning, they announced new travel restrictions for the U.K., so [the March 21 event] can't continue in London. But the fight will go on. We're working on finding a new venue, likely in the United States, and I have my matchmakers literally working right now to put together the undercard. As of now, fights can't happen at the Apex here in Las Vegas. So, we're working to find new locations, but the fights will go on; they will continue. We're not stopping."

UFC Fight Night 171 will not be in London and it will not feature Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards, so why is Dana White insisting on not cancelling the event?@MereGorman | #UFC | https://t.co/s6xUaKNsif pic.twitter.com/or7ufUfodF — NESN (@NESN) March 15, 2020

With the world now slowly reopening, the UFC has once again begun to usher in fans for their events. With UFC 261 being the first event to bring in a large crowd post-lockdown, future plans may just lean towards the UK as a viable option.

UFC is exploring the possibility of holding an event in London, England in August, sources say. Not finalized. Obviously lots at play, but it has definitely been discussed and is under consideration. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 11, 2021

Do you wish to see the UFC revisit the United Kingdom for a thrilling pay-per-view buyout? Make sure you leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.