When did Logan Paul date Olivia O'Brien?

Logan Paul and Olivia O'Brien were first rumored to be dating at the tail-end of 2019. O'Brien released her hit single 'Josslyn', during which the lyrics talk about her lover having multiple "side girls."

This led to speculation about a split between O'Brien and Paul. In a later interview, O'Brien confirmed that the song was indeed about Paul.

Since then, Logan has dated influencer Josie Canseco and has since been linked to Addison Rae and Charly Jordan. Paul has also recently been rumored to be back with Olivia O'Brien after the musician hinted at it during an appearance on the BFFs podcast.

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy asked Olivia about her presence in London alongside Paul and Impaulsive co-host Maljak. O'Brien replied:

“I’m here as a member of the Logang [Logan Paul gang].”

Portnoy probed further:

“Are you f**king Logan? Is that it?”

O'Brien replied:

“Yeah, sure.”

Logan Paul is proud of his brother Jake

Jake Paul faced former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley in back-to-back boxing matches last year. While Paul reeled in a controversial split decision in their first encounter, he left no doubt in the rematch.

'The Problem Child' shut Woodley's lights out by landing a flush right hand in the sixth round. Logan Paul was happy to see his younger sibling continue his unbeaten streak.

If there were any doubters about Jake Paul as a boxer, Logan believes that the KO over Woodley was enough to prove them wrong. Paul told The Schmo:

"He's 10 out of 10. He's literally the best. I don't know, there's no more opposition to this sh*t. There's no more questions like, 'What do you want from Jake Paul?' He's done it, proved you wrong time and time and time and time again, like, shut up. As an older brother, I'm so f***ing happy for him, like to see my little bro achieve everything he ever wanted and more in the most grand fashion, life is great."

