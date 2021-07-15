When Miesha Tate's ex-boyfriend Bryan Caraway was accused of theft

Miesha Tate's ex-boyfriend Bryan Caraway was accused of stealing Tate's ATV in 2018. The former UFC bantamweight also reportedly tried to commit insurance fraud with Tate's vehicle.

According to Benton County court records obtained by ESPN, Bryan Caraway was charged with fraud, first-degree attempted theft, filing a false insurance statement, and making a false statement on a vehicle title. Caraway allegedly bought an insurance policy on Miesha Tate's ATV three days after 'Cupcake' had taken her vehicle back from him. He then filed a false claim three days later, claiming the ATV was stolen.

When Benton County's insurance commissioner looked into the matter, they found evidence that suggested Bryan Caraway had forged the title and the 2015 Polaris RZR ATV was in possession of Miesha Tate, who was its rightful owner.

In February 2021, Caraway was placed on insurance commissioner Mike Kreidler's insurance fraud most-wanted list after 'Kid Lightning' failed to appear in Benton County Superior court. However, after the prosecutor's intervention, Caraway's name was removed from the list.

Bryan Caraway was last seen in a pro-MMA setting in 2019. He faced Raja Shippen at Battlefield FC 2 and won the bout via unanimous decision.

Miesha Tate is set to return at UFC Vegas 31

Following a five-year lay-off, Miesha Tate is set to grace the octagon once again. She will face No.12-ranked bantamweight Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31.

Miesha Tate wants to make another run for undisputed gold. In an interview with Sirius XM MMA, the former bantamweight queen talked about running it back with Amanda Nunes, who dethroned her via rear-naked choke submission at UFC 200.

"I think that Amanda is just a phenomenal fighter. She's the best. She's the greatest of all time. But I really believe that, finally, I'd love to run that one back. I would love to fight her again. Because I know I have the style to beat her. I know she's a scary woman, but I know I have the desire," said Miesha Tate.

📽️ "I want to become a champion again." 🏆



Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) tells @RyanMcKinnell that she's looking at her return to MMA as a 2-year plan and discusses what she wants to accomplish the second time around. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aZJWTLefeu — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) March 25, 2021

