When Movsar Evloev pulled out of UFC 248 following a gnarly motorcycle accident

Movsar Evloev is set for a UFC 297 fight with Arnold Allen, but he was once forced to withdraw from a bout nearly four years ago. The unbeaten Russian was scheduled to take on Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC 248. Unfortunately, his foe pulled out of the fight, citing injury as the reason.

This led to him being replaced by UFC debutant Jamall Emmers. However, in an odd twist, Evloev himself withdrew from the bout after sustaining several injuries from a motorcycle accident, so he was subsequently replaced by Giga Chikadze.

Fortunately, the Russian phenom wasn't sidelined by injury for too long, recovering in time to fight at UFC 257 that same year.

He is currently scheduled to face Allen, who most recently fought former featherweight kingpin Max Holloway in a losing effort. Meanwhile, the unbeaten Russian 145-pounder last defeated Diego Lopes. However, his upcoming matchup with Allen is notable for several reasons.

Not only does it have divisional implications, it is also distinguished by how different both fighters' rankings are. Allen is ranked in the top five as the #4 ranked featherweight in the UFC. Evloev, by contrast, is ranked #9, so a win over the likes of Allen may very well cause him to leapfrog many others in the rankings.

Both fighters will head into UFC 297 with different goals, however. Evloev is intent on extending his undefeated run. Allen, however, is looking to bounce back from his loss to Holloway, which took place back in early 2023. The loss is also known to have ended Allen's win streak in the promotion.

Movsar Evloev's undefeated record

Movsar Evloev is known for his high-level wrestling, largely due to his Greco-Roman wrestling experience. He amassed a perfect 10-0 record prior to signing with the UFC, finishing most of his opponents; however, upon signing with the promotion, where he faced higher-level competition.

Despite scoring seven consecutive wins in the UFC, Evloev's finishing rate declined massively. In fact, he has yet to finish a single opponent in the promotion, despite his best efforts. Every fight thus far has ended via unanimous decision, with only one win by a split-decision victory, which came against Nik Lentz.