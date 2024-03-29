"When Nate Daiz did it, it was special" - Michael Chandler defeating Conor McGregor won't be as thrilling, argues ex-UFC fighter

Former UFC lightweight contender, Josh Thomson, recently voiced skepticism, suggesting that a potential victory for Michael Chandler over Conor McGregor in their yet-to-be-confirmed bout might lack excitement.

Chandler's desire to face off against 'The Notorious' has long been evident, and it seems that the anticipated showdown is on the horizon, with both fighters indicating their readiness to compete at an upcoming summer event. McGregor had previously announced their bout for UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas, but UFC CEO Dana White has since clarified that the date remains unofficial.

Even though the potential fight has been rumored to be in the works for over a year now, fans have experienced a roller coaster of emotions due to uncertainty surrounding its realization. However, Josh Thomson argues that 'Iron' defeating McGregor wouldn't carry much weight.

During a recent episode of his WEIGHING IN podcast with John McCarthy, 'The Punk' discussed Matt Brown's comments about McGregor. He argued that McGregor's lack of activity for almost two years, coupled with his time away from training, diminishes the significance of a potential victory for Chandler.

"I kind of agree with Matt Brown," Thomson said. "I mean, let's be honest, when Nate Diaz did it, it was special. We thought Conor was the man, and Nate did it, coming in on what f**king two weeks notice, weeks that was amazing."

He added:

"If Chandler did it, I don't even think we would be impressed. You beat a dude who's been doing movies, drinking, and partying for three years. I guess where I'm at with this is that there is no real red panty night."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:05):

Chandler's last fight occurred at UFC 281 in November 2022, where he suffered a submission defeat against Dustin Poirier. Interestingly, Poirier was also McGregor's last opponent. However, 'The Notorious' has been sidelined since their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in July 2021 due to a leg injury.

Michael Chandler vows to force Conor McGregor into retirement

Due to the vagueness around Conor McGregor's return schedule, substantial concerns have grown over the Irishman's probable return to the octagon, with questions lingering about its timing and likelihood.

However, in a recent interview with TNT Sports, 'The Notorious' unequivocally dispelled these speculations by confirming his summer fight plans and refuting any notions of retirement, which prompted an intriguing reaction from Michael Chandler.

'Iron' took to X and responded to McGregor, suggesting that he would change that decision once they engage in a fight:

"I got you fam [gravestone]. 93 days…"

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Expand Tweet