When Nate Diaz used Conor McGregor's famous line to address a callout from Leon Edwards

When Leon Edwards called out Nate Diaz for a fight in February, the Stockton native responded with one of Conor McGregor's hilarious one-liners to silence the No. 3 ranked welterweight.

At the UFC 205 pre-fight press conference, Conor McGregor dissed featherweight fighter, Jeremy Stephens, with a quick-witted remark.

Stephens, who was sitting behind McGregor, yelled out, "Right here!" to a reporter's question about who could present the toughest challenge to the Notorious One. McGregor promptly responded by saying: "Who the f**k is that guy?" and the entire room erupted in laughter.

I fixed the video of Conor McGregor wrecking Jeremy Stephens at the #UFC205 press conference pic.twitter.com/pYE1BlghId — Michael Allardyce (@mikedyce) September 28, 2016

Nate Diaz used a meme based on Conor McGregor's hilarious UFC 205 incident to respond to a call-out from Leon Edwards.

'Rocky' was on the lookout for a dance partner after Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of the UFC headliner on March 14th. The Brit took to Twitter to call-out Nate Diaz, who had stated that he was making his return to the Octagon in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners... let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you're a real one https://t.co/PUaPfwtRPQ — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 12, 2021

As a response to the No. 3 ranked welterweight, Nate Diaz posted a meme with Leon's face photoshopped on Jeremy Stephens' photo from UFC 205 presser. The former lightweight captioned the post: "And who the f**k is this?", referencing Conor McGregor's witty remark.

And who the fuck is this ? pic.twitter.com/V4SYsZqFWq — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2021

Leon Edwards' call-out came after Nate Diaz made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's ESPN show, claiming that he wanted to fight the top contenders in the UFC. Diaz appeared to be keen on fighting Dustin Poirier at 170-lbs but the UFC has other plans for the No. 1 ranked lightweight.

"Now is the time to fight for sure. We should've fought a long time ago, and now the stars are aligned... because he (Poirier) just won the fight... we're ready for the big fight... I'm not fighting at 155 (lbs), I'll fight probably at 170 or 165, not 155," Nate Diaz told Ariel Helwani.

Nate Diaz will make his return to the Octagon against Leon Edwards

After more than a year spent away from the action, Nate Diaz is set to make his return to the UFC. Diaz will face Leon Edwards on May 15th at UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The bout will be the five-rounder co-main event with no title on the line.

If victorious, Nate Diaz can re-enter the title conversation and may even get to settle the score with Jorge Masvidal after losing to Gamebred at UFC 244.

Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston Texas I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old 👑 I’ll see uguys there 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021