When Nick Diaz said he was "the original Conor McGregor"

Nick Diaz once claimed he paved the way for Conor McGregor. Diaz also said that the Irishman would not be the star he is without fighters like the Stockton native.

Nick Diaz told MMA Fighting:

"I'm the original Conor McGregor. I'm the original model of Conor McGregor. He wouldn't be who he is if it wasn't for me. Nothing against him. I'm the original real deal. I never did steroids in my entire life. I had to learn how to fight the real way and the right way. That's why I'm the best fighter in the entire world."

The claim from Nick Diaz came after he was given one of the most controversial suspensions in the history of the sport. After testing positive for marijuana following his iconic UFC 183 battle against Anderson Silva, Diaz was sentenced to a five-year suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

In January 2016, Diaz's punishment was reduced to a suspension of eighteen months along with a fine of $100,000.

He returned to active competition after six long years away from the octagon at UFC 266 against Robbie Lawler.

Conor McGregor praised Nick Diaz for his UFC 266 performance

Conor McGregor did not shy away from geeking on social media in anticipation of Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler.

Before the fight started, 'The Notorious' tweeted:

Although Nick Diaz put up an exciting fight, the Stockton native looked a shadow of his former self inside the octagon. The six years he spent away from professional competition clearly affected Diaz's performance.

That being said, the fight was not disappointing by any stretch of the imagination. Robbie Lawler maintained his trademark relentless pressure throughout the contest. He landed great shots to Diaz's body and pressed him towards the cage. Meanwhile, Stockton's own answered with some brilliant combinations with his patented sluggish yet efficient boxing.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Nick/Rob was a good fight. The spin kick at the start gave the ground on Nick but he was veteran composed and was peppering lovely shots in. He just ate some big body shots and there was more coming Robbie was strong to the body it was veteran work all round. I enjoyed thoroughly Nick/Rob was a good fight. The spin kick at the start gave the ground on Nick but he was veteran composed and was peppering lovely shots in. He just ate some big body shots and there was more coming Robbie was strong to the body it was veteran work all round. I enjoyed thoroughly

The contest ended in a TKO victory for Robbie Lawler in the third round. Nick Diaz failed to stand up from the ground and sat there as the referee motioned him to carry on. Although Diaz lost the fight, he gave the entire world of MMA what they wanted - a vintage Diaz brawl.

Conor McGregor posted tweets commending Nick Diaz's efforts while taking shots at his younger brother Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Nate your boxing is piss compare to nicks. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you. Nate your boxing is piss compare to nicks. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you.

