"Out here doing God's work" - When Sean Strickland tripping viral self-defense coach Dale Brown had fans in splits

Sean Strickland captured the UFC middleweight title at UFC 293, defeating Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision. 'Tarzan' has had a long-standing feud with self-defense coach Dale Brown, who famously went viral for his Detroit Urban Survival Training videos.

The UFC middleweight champion and self-defense coach knocked over a counter during their meeting earlier this year and have been exchanging words since.

Check out footage of Sean Strickland and Dale Brown below:

Fans had a mixed reaction to the footage. YouTube user @ConnorL999 stated:

"Strickland out here doing God's work"

@301larussomusic wasn't surprised that Strickland was involved in something being knocked over:

"Of course Strickland knocks something over lmao"

@MatDeCesare joked about Strickland's behavior:

"Bro, Sean’s the type of guy to tackle the special kid when they put him in to make his single play of the season."

@charliemccarthy5854 claimed that Brown will wind up getting people hurt:

"Exactly. That Detroit dude gonna get people hurt he can’t even protect his own city. 🤦🏻‍♂️"

@acedexotics suggested he's been waiting for this to happen to Brown:

"Everybody been waitin on this 😂 Soon as you actually have resistance from a opponent not doing a play with you, stuff goes down differently 🤣"

@braydenboyko8525 had a similar sentiment:

"If that guy was ever confronted by someone who wants to harm him he’d be dead before he could react , that’s sad"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Dana White weighs in on Sean Strickland's title fight win

Sean Strickland shocked the world when he defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 293 to capture the middleweight title. UFC President Dana White seemingly took a shot at Dricus du Plessis, who turned down a title fight, while praising 'Tarzan's performance.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the promotional frontman stated:

"He came in to hostile territory, the whole world talking s**t about him. The whole world saying he couldn't do it. A 7/1 underdog, came in, almost finished him in the first round and won the championship, won the world title."

White continued:

"Everything that we're talking about right now about how crazy this sport is, when opportunities arise, you jump on them and you take them. You should never turn down fights when you get the call, especially if it's for a world title."

Check out Dana White's comments on Sean Strickland's performance below (starting at the 2:47 mark):

White added that Adesanya looked to be in slow motion during the UFC 293 main event bout. Despite this, the promotional frontman suggested that a rematch would be next for the two fighters.